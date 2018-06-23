World Cup 2018: Tunisia vs. Belgium odds, expert picks, and insider predictions

Belgium and Tunisia square off in an important Group G fixture on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. ET in the 2018 World Cup. Belgium enters as the leaders of Group G and will look to inch closer to the Round of 16 with a victory at Spartak Stadium. Belgium is a -300 favorite on the money line against Tunisia, meaning you'd need to wager $300 on a Belgian victory to win $100. Tunisia enters this fixture at +920 (risk $100 to win $920), while a draw is +380. The Over-Under on total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.5. Belgium has 8-1 World Cup odds to win it all, while Tunisia is 2,000-1.

Before you make your 2018 World Cup picks, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the two-and-a-half seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up an impressive 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.

The Soccerbot already called Argentina-Iceland ending in a draw (+385), Brazil-Switzerland playing to a draw (+360), Iran (+275) upsetting Morocco and Senegal (+220) topping Poland, just to name a few of its spot-on 2018 World Cup picks.

Now, Sumpter's model has examined Belgium-Tunisia and generated money-line and over-under picks.

We can tell you he's leaning over, but his more confident pick is on the money line. He's only sharing it over at SportsLine.

Sumpter knows Belgium enters this match full of confidence after scoring three goals in the second half against Panama in its opener. Romelu Lukaku scored twice in Belgium's victory and will look to continue his superb form with a strong performance against Tunisia. In fact, Lukaku has scored 15 goals in his last 10 international matches.

This will be the second time Belgium and Tunisia have met at the World Cup, and the previous meeting ended in a 1-1 draw. If Belgium can secure three points against Tunisia, it will all but stamp its ticket to the Round of 16. Belgium has made it past the opening group stage in six of its last seven World Cup appearances.

But Tunisia, making its fifth World Cup appearance, showed in its opener that it won't be intimidated by a European heavyweight. Ferjani Sassi's penalty shot tied England 1-1 in the 35th minute. The Eagles of Carthage then dug in defensively and were moments away from earning a draw until Harry Kane's header in extra time.

Led by creative midfielder Wahbi Khazri, Tunisia thrives on the counter-attack. The Eagles of Carthage know they can play with Europe's best: They played Portugal to a 2-2 draw and lost narrowly to Spain in their final World Cup tuneups before the near-miss against England.

So which hungry nation wins Saturday? Or does it end in a draw? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Belgium-Tunisia money-line pick, all from a European football expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.