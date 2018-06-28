World Cup 2018: Tunisia vs. Panama odds, expert picks, and insider predictions

Two teams looking for their first victory at the 2018 World Cup meet on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET. Tunisia and Panama have been eliminated from advancing to the knockout stage after suffering back-to-back losses, but there will be plenty of pride on the line in Russia 2018. Tunisia enters its final 2018 World Cup match as a -125 money line favorite, meaning you'd need to bet $125 on an outright Tunisian victory to win $100. Panama enters this Group G fixture at +340 (wager $100 to win $340), while a draw is +265. The over-under on total goals is 2.5.

The model surely anticipates a spirited effort from a pair of clubs that are known for their aggressive play on the defensive side. Both will also be looking to salvage some dignity from the 2018 World Cup as both have been on short end of some of the most lopsided outcomes in the tournament.

The Soccerbot is aware this will be the first ever meeting between Panama and Tunisia. Tunisia enters this match winless in its last 13 World Cup matches. Its last World Cup victory came against Mexico in 1978.

Tunisia will be looking to break down Panama's defense, which has allowed nine goals from 13 shots on target at the 2018 World Cup. Tunisia will turn to Wahbi Khazri to provide an offensive spark. He scored and assisted in Tunisia's 5-2 defeat against Belgium.

Conversely, Panama is trying to shake the perception that it is just content to have made its first World Cup appearance. Panama has been outscored by a combined total of 9-1 in losses to England and Belgium.

