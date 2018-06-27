World Cup 2018: Twitter gasps, erupts after Germany falls to South Korea and Mexico advances
Social media was rocked by Wednesday's sudden soccer dethroning
If you predicted Wednesday would be the craziest day of the 2018 World Cup and perhaps one of the craziest days in World Cup history, then you, my friend, are a genius.
First came Sweden, delivering its best performance of this year's tournament and rocking Mexico with a 3-0 blowout -- a decision that threatened to eliminate the latter in the final group-stage match for both sides. But then came South Korea, shocking the world with a 2-0 win of its own -- a devastating victory over Germany that not only revived El Tri for the round of 16 but eliminated the defending World Cup champions and sealed the first opening-round World Cup loss for Germany since 1938.
Social media, of course, didn't witness Wednesday's madness quietly.
Everyone from international fans to international athletes chimed in -- with both gasps and memes -- as Mexico, Germany, Sweden and South Korea rocked the soccer landscape:
-
South Korea goal sends Mexico through
Germany desperately pulled its keeper trying to advance out of group play, but South Korea...
-
World Cup: What to know about Germany
This was their 18th World Cup appearance
-
World Cup: What to know about Mexico
Mexico survived an epic collapse against Sweden with some help from its South Korea friend...
-
World Cup: What to know about So. Korea
The South Koreans just completed their 10th World Cup appearance
-
Sweden wins Group F with 3-0 win
Sweden advances as the winner of Group F after a 3-0 win over Mexico
-
World Cup: What to know about Sweden
The Swedish national team are in their 12th World Cup tournament