World Cup 2018: Twitter gasps, erupts after Germany falls to South Korea and Mexico advances

If you predicted Wednesday would be the craziest day of the 2018 World Cup and perhaps one of the craziest days in World Cup history, then you, my friend, are a genius.

First came Sweden, delivering its best performance of this year's tournament and rocking Mexico with a 3-0 blowout -- a decision that threatened to eliminate the latter in the final group-stage match for both sides. But then came South Korea, shocking the world with a 2-0 win of its own -- a devastating victory over Germany that not only revived El Tri for the round of 16 but eliminated the defending World Cup champions and sealed the first opening-round World Cup loss for Germany since 1938.

Social media, of course, didn't witness Wednesday's madness quietly.

Everyone from international fans to international athletes chimed in -- with both gasps and memes -- as Mexico, Germany, Sweden and South Korea rocked the soccer landscape:

Speechless. Ima need some time.... — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) June 27, 2018

The World Cup is incredible. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 27, 2018

Best. World. Cup. Yet. Heartbreaking for Germany but excited to see Mexico moving. Every 3rd game has been insanity. My Stress levels ⬆️⬆️⬆️ — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) June 27, 2018

watching Mexico lose but then watching Korea win pic.twitter.com/wJ2dG6qQeu — vader (@elizabethhdre) June 27, 2018

AHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — FOX Sports Brasil (@FoxSportsBrasil) June 27, 2018

Mexico fans when South Korea knocked Germany out of the #WorldCup 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/b1hWaGwRxS — Football Daily (@footballdailyuk) June 27, 2018

korea letting mexico stay in the world cup #MEXSWE pic.twitter.com/CD7o4equAR — . (@journalsxoxo) June 27, 2018

Germany : We will win World Cup 2018



Korea : pic.twitter.com/hgOnPisL4H — One Romone (@OneRomone) June 27, 2018

Ima Let You Finish, But South Korea Beat Germany 2-0 pic.twitter.com/CSlynkg1wb — Anthony🤘🏻 (@asap_anthony2) June 27, 2018