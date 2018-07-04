World Cup 2018: Uruguay vs. France odds, lines, expert picks, and insider predictions

The 2018 World Cup quarterfinals kick off Friday when France takes on Uruguay at 10 a.m. ET. France currently sits at 4-1 World Cup odds to win the entire tournament, while Uruguay's odds to be crowned champions are listed at 14-1. France enters Friday's showdown as a -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100) to advance, with Uruguay at +170 (risk $100 to win $170). In three-way betting for the result in regulation, France is -105 (risk $105 to win $100), Uruguay is +350 (risk $100 to win $350) and the draw is +215. The Over-Under for total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup fixture is 2. France beat Lionel Messi and Argentina, 4-3, to set up Friday's match, while Uruguay edged out Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, 2-1.



The model knows France has failed to defeat Uruguay in six previous meetings. Uruguay owns two victories against Les Bleus, with four draws shared between the two teams.



However, France enters the quarterfinals unbeaten in its last nine World Cup meetings against South American countries. If France wants to advance to the semifinals of Russia 2018, it will have to do so without suspended Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi, who picked up his second yellow card of the tournament against Argentina and will be forced to miss Friday's fixture.



The model also knows Uruguay arguably boasts the top defense left in the 2018 World Cup. La Celeste had kept six straight clean sheets until the 2-1 win over Portugal. And there will be no intimidation factor: the last two times these nations met, Uruguay beat France 1-0 in 2013 and they played a scoreless draw in 2012.



