World Cup 2018: Uruguay vs. France odds, lines, expert picks, and top insider predictions

The 2018 World Cup quarterfinals get underway Saturday with a matchup between France and Uruguay at 10 a.m. ET at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Russia. This 2018 World Cup fixture, featuring stars Kylian Mbappe for France and Luis Suarez for Uruguay, has France going off as a -200 favorite, meaning a $200 wager on Uruguay to win would return $100. Uruguay is +170 (risk $100 to win $170), while a draw in regulation is +215 in the latest 2018 World Cup odds. The Over-Under for total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.



Before you lock in your 2018 World Cup picks, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.



And it is absolutely destroying the World Cup Knockout Stage, correctly predicting draws for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215). It also called Brazil and Belgium's wins in regulation. Earlier, the model nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360) and predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now, the Soccerbot has digested the film, crunched the numbers and broken down every single player on France and Uruguay. The model has released a very strong money-line pick, which it's sharing over at SportsLine.



The model has taken into account France's strong win over Argentina in the Round of 16. The French surged to a 4-2 lead before giving up a largely meaningless late goal in the 4-3 final over Lionel Messi and Argentina.



Mbappe continued his breakout performance in Russia 2018, using his world-class speed to play a integral role in three goals. He scored two on his own and also drew a penalty shot that France was able to convert.



Uruguay, meanwhile, blazed its way through Group A with three victories, including a strong 3-0 win over host Russia. Through four total games, Uruguay has employed a stingy defense and given up just one goal.



Offensively, Edinson Cavani provided both goals in the Round of 16 win over Portugal. However, he suffered a calf injury against Portugal and may sit out against France.



So which hungry nation wins Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong France-Uruguay money-line pick, all from a European football expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.