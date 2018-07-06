World Cup 2018: Uruguay vs. France odds, lines, expert picks, simulations, and top insider predictions

France and Uruguay meet Friday at 10 a.m. ET in the first quarterfinal match of the 2018 World Cup. Several of football's top names will be on the pitch, with veteran Luis Suarez leading Uruguay against emerging superstar Kylian Mbappe of France. The latest 2018 World Cup odds have France going off at -200 on the money line for Friday's fixture, meaning a $200 wager on France to win would return $100. Uruguay is listed at +170 (risk $100 to win $170) and a draw in regulation would return +215. Sportsbooks have set the Over-Under, or total number of goals expected to be scored in this 2018 World Cup match, at 2. After opening at 10-1, France is now listed at 4-1 World Cup odds to win the entire tournament, while Uruguay has surged to 14-1 after opening at 50-1.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches.



And it is absolutely destroying the World Cup Knockout Stage, correctly predicting draws for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215). It also called Brazil and Belgium's wins in regulation. Earlier, the model nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360) and predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls.



Now, the Soccerbot has digested the film, crunched the numbers and broken down every single player on France and Uruguay.



The model knows Uruguay's defense has carried it through the World Cup 2018 thus far. It has been arguably the toughest team in the entire 2018 World Cup field on the defensive end, allowing just one goal through four games. Uruguay blanked Egypt (1-0), Saudi Arabia (1-0), and Russia (3-0).



But that defense will be tested in a huge way by Mbappe's speed and a French attack that scored four goals against Argentina in the Round of 16. In the group stage, France beat Australia 2-1, blanked Peru 1-0, and played to a scoreless draw against Denmark.



Against Argentina, Mbappe, who became the first teenager since 1958 to score multiple goals in a World Cup game, also drew a penalty that the French converted. He has been the most dynamic player thus far in the field and will be a huge challenge for Uruguay to stop.



Edinson Cavani provided both goals for Uruguay in the Round of 16 win over Portugal. However, the PSG striker suffered a calf injury against Portugal and may sit out against France.



