World Cup 2018: Why England fans will be saying 'it's coming home' against Croatia on Wednesday
It boils down to England being the home of soccer, but there's a bit more to it than that
Wednesday is a big one for England fans. With France already in the World Cup final, England's semifinal match against Croatia will determine its fate for this year's Cup. A team that entered the tournament this year without much fanfare, hype around England has now reached a fever pitch as the team attempts to win its first World Cup since 1966.
You can see it in the Three Lions' catchphrase this year: "It's coming home." "It," of course, refers to the World Cup, whereas "home" refers to England. While there are those that (semi-correctly) assume that this refers to the fact that soccer as we know it was first played in England in the mid-19th century, there's a bit more to it than that.
Where the song actually comes from is ... a real song. From over two decades ago. The song "Three Lions (Football's Coming Home)" by The Lightning Seeds is the actual origin of the catchphrase, and it's become an anthem of sorts for English fans throughout this World Cup. Comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner also had hands in the creation of the song.
The song's inception, however, wasn't inspired by winning The World Cup or even hosting it. It was inspired by England hosting the European Championship. Prior to that, it hadn't hosted a major tournament since 1966 -- when it both hosted and won the World Cup.
The lyrics are pretty simple, though they do have some of that trademark English pessimism peppered in there. "30 years of hurt" is said numerous times throughout the song, for example.
That song, however, is now the Three Lions rallying cry, and expect to hear a whole lot more of it in the coming days.
Of course, there is an alternative explanation.
Maybe it's coming home, maybe it's not. But before we know, England must first get through Croatia in the semifinal match on Wednesday. It's not an easy out, but England has a pretty fantastic team itself, as we've seen throughout this Cup.
-
France huge favorites in World Cup final
It's not a surprise that France is the favorite though
-
Belgium favored over England for third
As expected, the Red Devils are the favorite
-
World Cup: England vs. Belgium top picks
European soccer expert picks Saturday's 2018 World Cup third-place game
-
Croatia beats England, off to WC final
Thanks to Mario Mandzukic's winner, Croatia is the second least populous nation to reach the...
-
World Cup: France vs Croatia best picks
European soccer expert picks Sunday's 2018 World Cup final
-
World Cup: What to know about France
This is the 15th World Cup appearance for the French national team