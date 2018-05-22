World Cup 2018: Will Smith and Diplo are collaborating on the official FIFA song

Well, at least a couple of Americans will perform for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Will Smith and Diplo will be teaming up for the official song of this summer's World Cup in Russia, according to Billboard. That bit of news, while intriguing, also might come as a bit of a surprise.

The 49-year-old Smith is known more for his acting than his musical chops these days. He hasn't released an album since 2005's "Lost and Found." However, he's certainly proven his ability to make catchy anthems, especially when they're tied to big projects -- think "Men In Black" and "Wild West West."

Combine that ability with one of music's top DJs and producers in Diplo, and it's very possible there's a redeemable jam in the works. American singer/songwriter Nicky Jam and Albanian singer Era Istrefi will also be involved with the song, which is set to be released on May 25.

Official: Will Smith will perform the official World Cup anthem.



There are often multiple musical projects tied to each World Cup. There's typically an official song, an official anthem, and some promotional tracks as well. The anthem is usually the most high-profile of the bunch, as it's performed at the tournament's finale.

In 2014, Pitbull and Jennifer Lopez teamed up to headline the official song for the World Cup in Brazil.

Meanwhile, Carlos Santana and Wyclef headlined the official anthem with help from Avicii (RIP) and Alexandre Pires.

The World Cup kicks off June 14 in Russia.