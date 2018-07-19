World Cup 2022 odds, lines, futures, expert picks, and top insider predictions

With the 2018 World Cup now in the rear-view mirror, it's time to turn our attention to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. France triumphed in Russia and is the early favorite at 5-1 to lift the trophy again in four years. Five-time champion Brazil is a close second at 7-1 World Cup odds, with Spain (15-2), Germany (8-1) and Belgium (11-1) rounding out the top five.

Before you make your 2022 World Cup picks, you need to see who European football expert David Sumpter is picking. Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of Soccermatics, a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model absolutely crushed the 2018 World Cup. It correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups. Earlier in the group stage, the model nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360) and predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who followed it was way, way up.

One surprise: Sumpter wants no part of Belgium, even though it's the fifth-biggest favorite to win the 2022 World Cup at 11-1 and coming off an impressive third-place finish in Russia.

Belgium's third-place finish was its best at a World Cup, and the Red Devils figure to have an explosive attack again in 2022 with Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard all likely returning. The trio dazzled at the 2018 World Cup, scoring eight goals and providing five assists for Belgium. However, Sumpter isn't backing Belgium to lift the trophy in Qatar.

France 5-1

Brazil 7-1

Spain 15-2

Germany 8-1

Belgium 11-1

Argentina 12-1

Italy 18-1

England 20-1

Netherlands 20-1

Portugal 28-1

Uruguay 40-1

Chile 50-1

Colombia 50-1

Croatia 50-1

Mexico 50-1