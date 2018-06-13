World Cup 2026: What are the hosts cities in USA, Mexico and Canada going to be?
Here are the cities set to host games
Now that we know the 2026 World Cup will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada, it's never to early to start planning if you want to attend some of the matches. There will be 80 in all, with 60 of them in the United States, while Mexico and Canada split the other 20.
But what cities will be hosting the games? Here are the host cities:
United States
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Cincinnati
Dallas
Denver
Houston
Kansas City
Los Angeles
Miami
Nashville
New York/New Jersey
Orlando
Philadelphia
San Francisco
Seattle
Washington, D.C.
Mexico
Guadalajara
Mexico City
Monterrey
Canada
Edmonton
Montreal
Toronto
