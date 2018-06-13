World Cup 2026: What are the hosts cities in USA, Mexico and Canada going to be?

Now that we know the 2026 World Cup will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada, it's never to early to start planning if you want to attend some of the matches. There will be 80 in all, with 60 of them in the United States, while Mexico and Canada split the other 20.

But what cities will be hosting the games? Here are the host cities:

United States

Atlanta

Baltimore

Boston

Cincinnati

Dallas

Denver

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles

Miami

Nashville

New York/New Jersey

Orlando

Philadelphia

San Francisco

Seattle

Washington, D.C.

Mexico

Guadalajara

Mexico City

Monterrey

Canada

Edmonton

Montreal

Toronto