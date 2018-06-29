World Cup bracket, matchups: Ronaldo vs. Suarez highlights round of 16 match power rankings

We've reached the best part of the World Cup: the knockout stages.

Don't get me wrong; the entire tournament is terrific, but things get turned up a notch during the knockout stage. As great as group play is, it's capable of delivering some duds, as well as meaningless matches. Perhaps you remember watching Belgium's 1-0 win over England on Thursday?

Why are the knockout stages the best? At this point of the tournament the weaker teams have been weeded out, and we have the best of the best taking one another on in a win-or-go-home scenario. Still, not all matchups are created equally (nor are sides of the bracket this year). Even in the round of 16, you'll find some matches that are much better than others, and I'm here to rank the eight games we get to watch.

You'll want to watch them all, obviously, but you'll want to watch some more than others.

2018 World Cup Bracket

CBS Sports Illustration by Mike Meredith

8. Belgium vs. Japan

Monday, July 2, 2 p.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (try for free)

You know, as I was watching the final minutes of Japan's match with Poland, and Senegal's loss to Colombia, I remember wishing that FIFA's World Cup tiebreaker wasn't fair play points, but rather which team I enjoy watching more. Don't take it personally, Japan, but it's hard for me to get enthused about watching you against Belgium. You're the biggest underdog of the round for a reason, and I don't see you doing much against the Belgians.

7. Brazil vs. Mexico

Monday, July 2, 10 a.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Mexico is a great story, and its upset over Germany to open the World Cup was one of the best moments of group play. Unfortunately for Mexico, based on how Germany played in its other two matches, that win isn't nearly as impressive in retrospect. I don't want to write El Tri off here altogether, but it's hard to imagine Brazil not winning this by at least two goals.

6. Spain vs. Russia

Sunday, July 1, 10 a.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (try for free)

I don't think it's unfair to say our World Cup hosts benefitted from playing in the weakest group in this year's tournament. The Russians crushed Saudi Arabia and Egypt by an aggregate score of 8-1 and then got steamrolled by Uruguay 3-0. Spain certainly hasn't looked like the team many considered a favorite to win this year's World Cup before the tournament, but even a Spanish team in turmoil should be good enough to dispatch the Russians easily.

5. Croatia vs. Denmark

Sunday, July 1, 2 p.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Croatia has been a team that just hasn't gotten the proper amount of respect on the global stage. With Luka Modric leading the way, this has been a solid team, and it's played well in this year's World Cup. Denmark hasn't been quite as good, but it sticks to what it can do, and it has defended well thus far, allowing only one goal in three matches. The Danes will likely need a bit of luck to get past Croatia in this match, but they have the defense to keep this one tight and exciting, even if it's not likely to be a thriller.

4. Colombia vs. England

Tuesday, July 3, 2 p.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (try for free)

A lot of this depends on the health of James Rodriguez, who left Colombia's match against Senegal early due to a calf injury. He's the best player on the Colombian squad, and it's hard to imagine them getting past England if he can't play. Still, this promises to be an exciting match. I'm sure some English supporters are hoping Rodriguez is playing because losing to a Colombian team without their best player feels precisely like the kind of thing England would do in the World Cup.

3. France vs. Argentina

Saturday, June 30, 10 a.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (try for free)

I'm fascinated by this matchup. Argentina looked downright awful (at least compared to expectations) in its first two matches before Leo Messi reportedly tried to engineer a coup and take over the team. Meanwhile, it might not have received the same kind of attention, but France didn't exactly cover itself in glory while winning Group C. Its approach seemed a bit lassez-faire at times. I'm hoping now that we've gotten past group play both sides take things to the next level because, make no mistake about it, when they're on the top of their game, both of these teams are capable of winning it all.

2. Sweden vs. Switzerland

Tuesday, July 3, 10 a.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (try for free)

You might be surprised to see this match ranked so highly, and I understand why. This isn't exactly a match that provides much star power (though Xherdan Shaqiri is quite fun to watch), nor is there a lot of history here. Sweden hasn't reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup since 1994, when it finished in third place. Switzerland hasn't gotten past the round of 16 since 1954. Well, one of them is going to end that drought on Tuesday when they meet for the first time at the World Cup. And more so than the history, or the star power, I think these two sides are evenly matched, and we have the makings of a terrific 90 minutes of soccer (or more) awaiting us.

1. Uruguay vs. Portugal

Saturday, June 30, 2 p.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (try for free)

What other match could it be? You have Cristiano Ronaldo, who led Portugal to a fourth-place finish during the 2006 World Cup but hasn't advanced past the Round of 16 since. Then there's Luis Suarez leading an Uruguay team that remembers its fourth-place finish in 2010 and would like another crack at its first World Cup title since 1950. There are some questions surrounding this match too. Portugal didn't look terrific during group play (particularly defensively), and Uruguay looked wonderful but did so against lesser competition. Both of these teams are capable of winning this match and moving deep in the tournament, but they have to get past each other first.