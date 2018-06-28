World Cup: Brazil fans hold funeral for Germany after Russia 2018 elimination

This is a courtesy reminder that Brazil lost a World Cup semifinal match in 2014 to eventual champion Germany 7-1. If you're a fan of Brazil, you definitely don't need a reminder. With a win over Serbia that booked a spot into the knockout stage and a Germany loss to South Korea that saw the reigning champs crash out incredible early, it's safe to say that Brazil fans enjoyed two "wins" on Wednesday.

Germany, which dropped two of its three Group F matches, finished dead last and failed to reach the second stage of a World Cup tournament for the first time in its rich soccer history. And if you're wondering about Brazil fans, the wounds are still fresh, but this is helping them heal.

To understand the hatred behind this, just think about the logistics. People bought Germany flags, coffins, and held a procession with music to commemorate a team that utterly embarrassed them FOUR YEARS AGO. And their team wasn't even involved in any way, shape or form in Germany's elimination! When you're an entire scorned country, you can truly do great things.

Brazil had better hope that it wins the World Cup, because it deserves whatever comes its way if it loses. In the meantime, however, drink this in. This kind of blind rage fueled by your team having an awful match four years ago is what the World Cup is really all about.