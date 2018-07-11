World Cup: Croatia fans celebrate game-winning goal against England in Russia 2018 semifinal

England is going home. Croatia, meanwhile, is going hard at home.

With Croatia's stunning 2-1 victory in extra time during Wednesday's World Cup semifinal match in Russia, a nation of underdogs went berserk as they watched it all unfold. Croatian football fans gathered in the capital city of Zagreb for a viewing party, and that party exploded when Mario Mandzukic found the back of the net with a go-ahead goal in the 109th minute of the contest.

How the fans in Zagreb celebrated the moment Croatia took the lead. 😣 pic.twitter.com/5X4vwUX06u — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) July 11, 2018

Flying drinks; waving flags; lit flares; screaming fans; pure pandemonium -- yup, that sure seems like a proper World Cup celebration alright.

That party turned into a tense and emotional one down the home stretch, but Croatia was able to hold on and bring another celebration.

WATCH: Croatia fans erupt in celebrations in Zagreb as Croatia advances to the 2018 World Cup final. https://t.co/fvUzIDZ9x1 pic.twitter.com/zYQX8I3bLn — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 11, 2018

The next party will come on Sunday, when Croatia will face France in the World Cup final with a chance at immortal glory on the world's biggest stage. Win or lose, this has been an incredible run for Croatia, which becomes the second-smallest nation to reach a World Cup Final.