World Cup scores, Day 15 recap: Japan through on yellow cards, James injured and a ball to the face

The group stage at the 2018 World Cup is over, and two more teams punched their tickets to the knockout stage on Thursday and some wild, unexpected moments. Group G and H finished up in Russia, with Colombia vs. Senegal and Poland vs. Japan in Group H. In Group G, England and Belgium battled for first place, while Panama took on Tunisia. Here's how it went down:

Thursday's World Cup scores

Colombia wins group but lose James?

Colombia's thrilling 1-0 win over Senegal, combined with Japan's loss to Poland, means Los Cafeteros take Group H with six points, winning their final two matches. That's all fine and dandy, but do they have any chance of doing anything in this tournament if James Rodriguez can't play? He didn't start the first match and they lost to Japan. He starts the second two, they win, but he comes out of the game on Thursday with an injury.

After the match, coach Jose Peckerman said he's very worried about James, who limped off in the first half.

A sight no football fan wants to see...



James Rodriguez limps off vs Senegal 😢 pic.twitter.com/kRPnwhhFM7 — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) June 28, 2018

Japan advanced, but how?

Pay attention here. Japan lost but moved on to the round of 16 because of yellow cards. Yes, yellow cards.

Had Poland scored one more goal vs. Japan, they would have been out. Japan had four yellow cards in the group stage, Senegal had six, and that's how Japan goes through to the next round. It's also the first time this tiebreaker has been used.

Belgium wins group

So Belgium beat England 1-0 on a sick goal to set up a date with Japan, but did they actually lose the way? They are now on the toughest side of the bracket with Argentina, France, Brazil, Mexico, Portugal and Uruguay. It's hard to see any coach saying, "Hey, let's lose this." But you have to wonder how they'll do against the tough competition they could start seeing if they make the quarterfinals. Had they lost, they would be playing Colombia and then Switzerland or Sweden for a spot in the semifinals.

Januzaj creates some separation and curls it beautifully to put Belgium up 1-0 on England and give them the lead in the Group G standings! pic.twitter.com/TrwUnuxnxD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2018

Michy Batshuayi, no matter the result, still lost. Look at what he did after Belgium's goal:

Oh no what is you doing @Mbatshuayi?? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Gda4lv8eCt — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2018

What's next?

The round of 16 begins on Saturday as Argentina takes on France at 10 a.m. ET, followed by Portugal vs. Uruguay at 2 p.m. ET.

Here's the complete bracket: