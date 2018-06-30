World Cup DFS for July 1: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy soccer picks

Before you set your DFS lineups for 2018 World Cup action on DraftKings or FanDuel on Sunday, July 1, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he has crushed his DFS picks this season, cashing on multiple NBA, MLB and PGA tournament lineups in a big way.

Last week, McClure rostered striker Harry Kane of England at $11,000 on DraftKings. The result was Kane exploding for three goals in England's 6-1 rout of Panama. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.

For Sunday's World Cup roster, McClure loves Spain forward Diego Costa at $13,000 on FanDuel and $9,900 on DraftKings.

Costa has had an exceptional 2018 World Cup so far. He tallied two goals in Spain's dramatic 3-3 opener against Portugal and scored the team's lone goal in the 1-0 victory over Iran. Take advantage of his matchup against Russia and watch the points roll in.

McClure is also loving Croatian striker Ante Rebic at $9,000 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DraftKings.

The 24-year-old forward notched the game-winning goal against Argentina that propelled Croatia's first-place finish in Group D and has gotten plenty of good scoring chances in the box.

