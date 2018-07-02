World Cup DFS for July 3: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy soccer picks

Before you set your DFS lineups for 2018 World Cup action on DraftKings or FanDuel on Tuesday, July 3, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he has crushed his DFS picks this season, cashing on multiple NBA, MLB and PGA tournament lineups in a big way.



He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Monday, McClure rostered Brazil forward Neymar at $12,500 on FanDuel and $11,200 on DraftKings. The result: Neymar exploded for a goal and an assist in Brazil's 2-0 victory over Mexico. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.



For Tuesday's World Cup slate, McClure loves England's Raheem Sterling at $9,500 on FanDuel and $7,400 on DraftKings.



Sterling netted 23 goals and provided 11 assists last season for Premier League champions Manchester City. Take advantage of his matchup against Colombia and watch the points roll in.



McClure is also loving England forward Harry Kane at $13,000 on FanDuel and $11,600 on DraftKings.



The 24-year-old has already scored five goals in his two appearances at the 2018 World Cup. And history favors England scoring against Colombia in its Round of 16 matchup. The Three Lions have only failed to score once it their 18 knockout games at the World Cup, which bodes well for England's prolific goal scorer.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of producing big numbers who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full World Cup optimal tournament lineups on Tuesday's slate from a professional DFS player with nearly $2 million in career winnings.