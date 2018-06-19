World Cup DFS for June 20: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy soccer picks

Before you set your DFS lineups for 2018 World Cup action on DraftKings or FanDuel on Wednesday, June 20, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, and he's crushed his DFS picks this season, cashing on multiple NBA, MLB and PGA tournament lineups in a big way.



To open World Cup play, McClure went with Diego Costa as one of his forwards. The Spaniard rewarded McClure and his followers with two goals in Spain's thrilling 3-3 draw with Portugal. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable result.

For Wednesday's World Cup slate, McClure is once again going with Costa for Spain's match against Iran.



Costa ($11,000 on FanDuel, $9,900 on DraftKings) had a huge showing in the opener. The physical Athletico Madrid veteran had just one goal since returning to the national team after being out for several months due to a FIFA transfer ban -- the Brazil native played two friendlies with the South American team before joining Spain less than a year ago. He's looking to make another huge impact on Wednesday.



McClure also rostering forward Luis Suarez of Uruguay ($12,500 on FanDuel, $10,400 on DraftKings).



The ultra-talented Suarez is looking to prove doubters wrong after meltdowns at the last two World Cups. He stopped a likely goal with his hands in 2010 and bit an opponent in 2014. However, the FC Barcelona standout is considered one of the world's top strikers. Suarez will be extra motivated after failing to take advantage of his chances in a 1-0 opening win over Egypt.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of producing big numbers who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



