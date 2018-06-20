World Cup DFS for June 21: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy soccer picks

Before you set your DFS lineups for 2018 World Cup action on DraftKings or FanDuel on Thursday, June 21, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he has crushed his DFS picks this season, cashing on multiple NBA, MLB and PGA tournament lineups in a big way.



He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



To open the 2018 World Cup, McClure rostered striker Diego Costa of Spain at $9,500 on FanDuel and $8,500 on DraftKings. The result was Costa tallying two goals in Spain's 3-3 draw with Portugal. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.



For Thursday's World Cup roster, McClure loves Argentina striker Sergio Aguero at $11,000 on FanDuel and $8,600 on DraftKings.



Aguero enters the 2018 World Cup in fine form. He has scored 38 international goals, including the Argentines' lone score in their 1-1 draw against Iceland last week. Take advantage of his matchup against Croatia and watch the points roll in.



McClure is also loving French midfielder Paul Pogba at $9,000 on FanDuel and $8,100 on DraftKings.



Just 25 years old, Pogba has scored nine international goals already in his brief career, including the game-winner against Nigeria in the last World Cup. Playing for Manchester United in the Premier League this season, he tallied six goals in limited action.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of producing big numbers who has a dream matchup on Thursday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full World Cup optimal tournament lineups on Thursday's slate from a professional DFS player with nearly $2 million in career winnings.