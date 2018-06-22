World Cup DFS for June 23: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy soccer picks

Before you set your DFS lineups for 2018 World Cup action on DraftKings or FanDuel on Saturday, June 23, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he has crushed his DFS picks this season, cashing on multiple NBA, MLB and PGA tournament lineups in a big way.



He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Friday, McClure rostered striker Philippe Coutinho of Brazil at $8,700 on DraftKings. The result was Coutinho tallying the game-winner in Brazil's 2-0 defeat of Costa Rica. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.



For Saturday's World Cup roster, McClure loves Germany striker Thomas Muller at $11,000 on FanDuel and $8,500 on DraftKings.



Muller enters the 2018 World Cup in prime form. He has tallied 38 international goals during his illustrious career, including five apiece in both the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. Take advantage of his matchup against Sweden and watch the points roll in.



McClure is also loving German midfielder Julian Draxler at $8,500 on FanDuel and $6,800 on DraftKings.



Only 24 years old, Draxler has notched six international goals. Playing for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 the past two seasons, he has scored eight goals.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of producing big numbers who has a dream matchup on Saturday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full World Cup optimal tournament lineups on Saturday's slate from a professional DFS player with nearly $2 million in career winnings.