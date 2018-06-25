World Cup DFS for June 26: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy soccer picks

Before you set your DFS lineups for 2018 World Cup action on DraftKings or FanDuel on Tuesday, June 26, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he has crushed his DFS picks this season, cashing on multiple NBA, MLB and PGA tournament lineups in a big way.



He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Sunday, McClure rostered striker Harry Kane of England at $11,000 on DraftKings. The result was Kane exploding for a hat trick in England's 6-1 romp over Panama. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.



For Tuesday's World Cup DFS roster, McClure loves France striker Antoine Griezmann at $12,000 on FanDuel and $9,900 on DraftKings.



Griezmann scored from the spot in France's 2-1 victory over Australia in its opening match. The Euro 2016 Golden Boot winner will look to find the net again on Tuesday against Denmark, a team France has defeated in six of its last seven matches overall. Take advantage of his matchup against Denmark and watch the points roll in.



McClure is also loving Lionel Messi at $12,000 on FanDuel and $12,300 on DraftKings.



Messi has scored 64 goals in 126 appearances for Argentina and has netted a remarkable 14 goals in 18 games in the last two years for La Albiceleste.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of producing big numbers who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full World Cup optimal tournament lineups on Tuesday's slate from a professional DFS player with nearly $2 million in career winnings.