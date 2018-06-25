World Cup DFS for June 26: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy soccer picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you set your DFS lineups for 2018 World Cup action on DraftKings or FanDuel on Tuesday, June 26, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he has crushed his DFS picks this season, cashing on multiple NBA, MLB and PGA tournament lineups in a big way.
He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Sunday, McClure rostered striker Harry Kane of England at $11,000 on DraftKings. The result was Kane exploding for a hat trick in England's 6-1 romp over Panama. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.
For Tuesday's World Cup DFS roster, McClure loves France striker Antoine Griezmann at $12,000 on FanDuel and $9,900 on DraftKings.
Griezmann scored from the spot in France's 2-1 victory over Australia in its opening match. The Euro 2016 Golden Boot winner will look to find the net again on Tuesday against Denmark, a team France has defeated in six of its last seven matches overall. Take advantage of his matchup against Denmark and watch the points roll in.
McClure is also loving Lionel Messi at $12,000 on FanDuel and $12,300 on DraftKings.
Messi has scored 64 goals in 126 appearances for Argentina and has netted a remarkable 14 goals in 18 games in the last two years for La Albiceleste.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of producing big numbers who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full World Cup optimal tournament lineups on Tuesday's slate from a professional DFS player with nearly $2 million in career winnings.
-
World Cup: France vs. Denmark best picks
European soccer expert picks Tuesday's 2018 World Cup game
-
Russia 2018: World Cup complete schedule
The 21st installment of the FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15
-
World Cup: Complete groups, schedule
Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup group stage and knockout...
-
Portugal vs. Iran preview
If Iran wins, its through to the next round. Portugal can take first place with a win and help...
-
Spain vs. Morocco preview
Spain is looking for a point to move on to the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup
-
Cards may decide Group B standings
These two teams could have to monitor their aggressiveness in the third match of group pla...