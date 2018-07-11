World Cup final 2018: France vs. Croatia live stream info, TV channel, how to watch online and on streaming devices
Here's what you need to know to watch the game
The 2018 World Cup will be played on Sunday as France takes on Croatia in a final nobody saw coming. France was a pre-tournament favorite, but Croatia wasn't even looked at as a dark horse for many. However, the Croatian team has proven doubters wrong to advance in three straight extra-time matches in the knockout stage, two of which went to penalties.
The final is set for Sunday at 11 a.m. ET and will be broadcast in the states in English and Spanish. Here are the details:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
Where: Luzhniki Stadium
TV: FOX and Telemundo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Devices
On fuboTV, the match can be viewed on numerous devices. Here's the list:
- iOS (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV)
- Roku
- Android TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- Chromecast
- Android phones and tablets
- Computer
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
France huge favorites in World Cup final
It's not a surprise that France is the favorite though
-
Belgium favored over England for third
As expected, the Red Devils are the favorite
-
World Cup: England vs. Belgium top picks
European soccer expert picks Saturday's 2018 World Cup third-place game
-
Croatia beats England, off to WC final
Thanks to Mario Mandzukic's winner, Croatia is the second least populous nation to reach the...
-
World Cup: France vs Croatia best picks
European soccer expert picks Sunday's 2018 World Cup final
-
World Cup: What to know about France
This is the 15th World Cup appearance for the French national team