World Cup final 2018: France vs. Croatia odds, lines, expert picks, and insider predictions

France and Croatia are the last two teams standing in the 2018 World Cup, and the title will be decided on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET. Everyone from Average Joes to professional bettors will put down wagers on the 2018 World Cup final, which takes place at the 78,000-seat Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. France, one of the 2018 World Cup favorites from the beginning, is a -110 money line favorite on Sunday, meaning you'd need to wager $110 on the French winning in regulation to return $100. A surprising Croatian squad is going off at +360 (risk $100 to win $360), while a draw in regulation is +225. In two-way betting on which team wins the title, France is -210 and Croatia is +175. The Over-Under for total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.



The model is crushing the World Cup knockout stage. It strongly recommending Croatia as an underdog at +135 against England in the semifinals. The result: Croatia stamped its ticket to the Russia 2018 final with a thrilling 2-1 victory.

The model knows Croatia is appearing in its first ever World Cup final. Croatia defeated England 2-1 thanks to Mario Mandzukic's winning goal in extra time. That hasn't been the only drama for Croatia, which won its first two World Cup knockout stage games against Denmark and Russia on penalty kicks.

Croatia opened at 60-1 World Cup odds to win the entire tournament; entering the semis, it was still the underdog at 4-1.

France, meanwhile, has taken care of business throughout the 2018 World Cup in large part thanks to the work of emerging superstar Kylian Mbappe and veteran Antoine Griezmann, who both have three goals.



Mbappe's speed and creativity have made him one of the most electrifying players to watch at Russia 2018, while Griezmann has been a reliable finisher who has come up with momentum-turning goals for Les Bleus.



The French enter the World Cup final 2018 at 5-0-1 and have plenty of confidence following impressive knockout stage wins over Argentina (4-3), Uruguay (2-0) and Belgium (1-0). They're looking for their first World Cup title since 1998.

