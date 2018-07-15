World Cup final: Croatia scores one of best goals of Russia 2018 with outrageous set piece
Ivan Perisic's World Cup final goal would've not been possible with out the set piece work of his teammates
Croatia knows a thing or two about coming back from a deficit at the 2018 World Cup. The team trailed in the round of 16, the quarterfinals and the semifinals, but it came back in all three matches to win. If it has any plans on capturing an elusive firsts title in Sunday's final against France, it will have to overcome another deficit. After going down to France on an own goal from Mario Mandzukic 18 minutes in, Croatia responded 10 minutes later with an outrageous, gorgeous free kick. In a prepared play, Ivan Rakitic stepped over the ball, Luka Modric sent it to the edge of the box, Sime Vrsaljko headed it into the box, and then things got a little wild.
A couple headers later and an assist from Domagoj Vida resulted in an absolute golazo from Ivan Perisic. Take a look at this:
Unbelievable team goal. A lovely strike from Perisic who left N'Golo Kante looking for him. But can they do it again? The equalizer was short-lived thanks to a penalty-kick goal from Antoine Griezmann.
