World Cup final: France vs. Croatia live stream info, TV channel, how to watch online and on streaming devices

The 2018 World Cup will be played on Sunday as France takes on Croatia in a final nobody saw coming. France was a pre-tournament favorite, but Croatia wasn't even looked at as a dark horse for many. However, the Croatian team has proven doubters wrong to advance in three straight extra-time matches in the knockout stage, two of which went to penalties.

The final is set for Sunday at 11 a.m. ET and will be broadcast in the states in English and Spanish. Here are the details:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
Where: Luzhniki Stadium
TV: FOX and Telemundo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

For a complete guide on how to watch France vs. Croatia in Spanish, visit our sister site, CNET.com.

Connected devices

On fuboTV, the match can be viewed on numerous devices. Here's the list:

  • iOS (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV)
  • Roku
  • Android TV
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Chromecast
  • Android phones and tablets
  • Computer

