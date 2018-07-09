World Cup final: How to watch on TV, live stream online with international listings, including USA, United Kingdom, India

No matter where you are in the world, here's how you can watch the World Cup final

The 2018 World Cup final kicks off on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET, and what a match it will be. We have four possible matchups: Belgium vs. England, Belgium vs. Croatia, France vs. England or France vs. Croatia. No matter what, it's going to be must-see TV and a potential to see history made. Belgium and Croatia have never won the Cup, let alone reach the final. France and England hope to be playing for their second title. 

No matter where you are in the world, we have you covered. Below are the international listings for those outside of the United States. For example -- in the United States, Fox and Telemundo will air the final and you can also stream the game through fuboTV (try for free).

International listings for World Cup

  • Afghanistan - Ariana TV
  • Albania - RTSH 1
  • Algeria - beIN Sports Connect
  • American Samoa - SportsMax App
  • Andorra - beIN Sports
  • Angola - SuperSport Live
  • Argentina - DirecTV Sports Argentina
  • Armenia - Armenia TV
  • Australia - SBS Live
  • Austria - OE24
  • Belgium - RTBF Auvio Direct, Sportza Live
  • Brazil - Globo, Fox Sports 1 Brasil
  • Cameroon - SuperSport Live
  • Canada - TSN1
  • Chile - TVN
  • China - CCTV 5+
  • Colombia - RCN Television
  • Costa Rica - TD7
  • Croatia - HRT 2
  • Denmark - TV2 Play
  • Ecuador - RTS Ecuador
  • Egypt - beIN Sports Connect
  • El Salvador - Canal 4
  • France - beIN Sports 1
  • Germany - Sky Go
  • Ghana - Kwese Free Sports
  • Greece - ERT1
  • Honduras - Televicentro, Canal 5
  • Hong Kong - Now TV
  • India - Sony ESPN
  • Ireland - ITV 1 UK
  • Italy - RSI La 2
  • Mexico - Canal de las Estrellas
  • Netherlands - NPO 1
  • New Zealand - Sky Go NZ
  • Nigeria - SuperSport Live
  • Norway - NRK Live
  • Poland - TVP1
  • Portugal - RTP 1
  • Russia - Channel One
  • Serbia - HRT2
  • South Africa - SuperSport Live
  • Spain - TeleCinco
  • Sweden - SVT 1
  • Switzerland - RTS Sport
  • Turkey - TRT 1
  • United Kingdom - ITV 1 UK
  • USA - Fox, Telemundo
  • Uruguay - Canal 4

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES