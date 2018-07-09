World Cup final: How to watch on TV, live stream online with international listings, including USA, United Kingdom, India

The 2018 World Cup final kicks off on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET, and what a match it will be. We have four possible matchups: Belgium vs. England, Belgium vs. Croatia, France vs. England or France vs. Croatia. No matter what, it's going to be must-see TV and a potential to see history made. Belgium and Croatia have never won the Cup, let alone reach the final. France and England hope to be playing for their second title.

No matter where you are in the world, we have you covered. Below are the international listings for those outside of the United States. For example -- in the United States, Fox and Telemundo will air the final and you can also stream the game through fuboTV (try for free).

International listings for World Cup

Afghanistan - Ariana TV



Albania - RTSH 1



Algeria - beIN Sports Connect



American Samoa - SportsMax App



Andorra - beIN Sports



Angola - SuperSport Live



Argentina - DirecTV Sports Argentina



Armenia - Armenia TV



Australia - SBS Live



Austria - OE24



Belgium - RTBF Auvio Direct, Sportza Live



Brazil - Globo, Fox Sports 1 Brasil



Cameroon - SuperSport Live



Canada - TSN1



Chile - TVN



China - CCTV 5+



Colombia - RCN Television



Costa Rica - TD7



Croatia - HRT 2



Denmark - TV2 Play



Ecuador - RTS Ecuador



Egypt - beIN Sports Connect



El Salvador - Canal 4



France - beIN Sports 1



Germany - Sky Go



Ghana - Kwese Free Sports



Greece - ERT1



Honduras - Televicentro, Canal 5



Hong Kong - Now TV



India - Sony ESPN



Ireland - ITV 1 UK



Italy - RSI La 2



Mexico - Canal de las Estrellas



Netherlands - NPO 1



New Zealand - Sky Go NZ



Nigeria - SuperSport Live



Norway - NRK Live



Poland - TVP1



Portugal - RTP 1



Russia - Channel One



Serbia - HRT2



South Africa - SuperSport Live



Spain - TeleCinco



Sweden - SVT 1



Switzerland - RTS Sport



Turkey - TRT 1



United Kingdom - ITV 1 UK



USA - Fox, Telemundo



Uruguay - Canal 4

