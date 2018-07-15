World Cup final: USWNT legend Mia Hamm makes her pick for Croatia vs. France

U.S. women's national team legend Mia Hamm knows a thing or two about playing in the World Cup final. After all, she won two of them, helping the U.S. win its first in 1991 and its second in 1999, scoring two goals in the latter tournament.

Hamm, part of the Los Angeles FC ownership group in Major League Soccer, joined "Reiter's Block" with Bill Reiter on CBS Sports HQ on Thursday to discuss Sunday's World Cup final between France and Croatia. The Alabama-born Hamm gave her pick for the final and why:

"Everyone's kind of counted Croatia out for most of the tournament. They just seem to be gaining more and more momentum and more and more belief in who they are and what they can do. Across the board, France probably has some of the more dynamic personalities, but I'm going to go with Croatia. I just like what I see from a team aspect, their committed to one another, and I don't know, I just think they have a lot of momentum going forward."

Here's the video:

“I just like what I see from a team aspect — they’re committed to one another."@MiaHamm tells @sportsreiter that she likes Croatia to win the #WorldCup on CBS Sports HQ: https://t.co/kC5dgLIGuB pic.twitter.com/G91CEq5KYj — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 12, 2018

Gutsy pick from Hamm, but Croatia does feel like a team of destiny. The squad was losing all three knockout stage matches but was able to come from behind to win all of them. They are clicking, they are on the same page and they believe.

Meanwhile, France is in fine form but is certainly the team under the most pressure, having lost the final of Euro 2016 at home. In the end, it's likely to be a physical, speedy, emotional and close match. And Hamm, a world champion, goes with Croatia because of their commitment -- what's gotten them this far, taking the world by storm along the way.