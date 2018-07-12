World Cup final odds, lines: France the favorite to win it all over Croatia on Sunday
It's not a surprise that France is the favorite though
The big match is set. On Sunday in the 2018 World Cup final, it will be France vs. Croatia for the biggest prize in the game. It's the talented France team that has put all of the talent together and improved in the group stage against a Croatia team whose veterans have stepped up big to pull off a surprising run to the final.
When all is said and done, we will see France win their second title or possibly Croatia win its first ever in what's been a World Cup full of surprises. But who is the betting favorite?
According to Westgate SuperBook, France is.
Odds to win World Cup
- France: -210
- Croatia: +175
France opened the cup at +650, while Croatia was +3300. So if you now put $100 on Croatia on Sunday and they win, it would net you $3,125 less than it would have if the bet was placed before the cup. A $100 bet on France at the current odds would win $47.62.
It's not shocking at all to see France as the favorite though. They've stormed through the knockout stage beating Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium, they have an extra day's rest and haven't played extra time at all in the knockouts. Croatia meanwhile has played one more match when you combine the three extra time matches (90 minutes), has a day less of rest and couldn't beat Denmark, Russia or England in regulation, all of which are factors.
So to those who had Croatia winning, congrats. But there's no doubt who should be the favorite here.
France vs. Croatia line
For 90 minutes plus injury time, from Westgate:
- France: -105
- Croatia: +350
- Draw: +215
With close to even odds on France to win in regulation, taking the favorite here could end up being the right play if Croatia's run of playing extra time is over. A $100 bet on France to win in regulation would pay out $95.24, twice as much as the potential profit in taking them just to win. If you think Croatia has one more extra-time match in them, those +215 odds must look pretty appealing.
