World Cup: France, Croatia announce starting XI before Russia 2018 final in Moscow
Here's how the teams will line up
The 2018 FIFA World Cup final begins on Sunday as France and Croatia face off in the 64th match of the tournament with the biggest prize up for grabs. The team news was confirmed just over an hour before the 11 a.m. ET kickoff. Here's how both teams will line up:
France's starting lineup
Hugo Lloris; Lucas Hernandez, Samuel Umtiti, Raphael Varane, Benjamin Pavard; Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante; Blaise Matuidi, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Olivier Giroud.
Team news: There had been some speculation that Giroud could be dropped since he hasn't done much, but he starts, and so does Matuidi after a quality showing against Belgium.
Croatia's starting lineup
Danijel Subasic; Ivan Strinic, Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Sime Vrsaljko; Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Rakitic, Luka Modric; Ivan Perisic, Mario Manduzkic, Ante Rebic.
Team news: No real surprises here. There was a chance of seeing some changes at the back due to injuries, mainly to Ivan Strinic, but the Milan man does indeed make the starting lineup.
