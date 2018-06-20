World Cup injury latest: Neymar back in training, looks set for Brazil vs. Costa Rica match

The Brazilian superstar left practice limping on Tuesday, and it's a reason for Brazil to be concerned

On Tuesday, Brazil forward Neymar left training early on Tuesday after stretching for a ball and complaining about pain in his right ankle. On Wednesday, just two days before Brazil's second match of the World Cup group stage against Costa Rica, he returned to practice. Here's footage from the Brazilian national team's website:

Citing the Brazil press office, Neymar wasn't scheduled to fully participate in training when he left early on Tuesday after being fouled 10 times in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland over the weekend. Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar told reporters he would have physical therapy before Wednesday's training session. 

It's a good sign to see Neymar back out there. It'll be interesting to see if Brazil manager Tite chooses to rest the PSG star or opts to bring him on off the bench. One thing's for sure: He is likely sore after all the fouls he received, but participating in practice is an encouraging with Friday's match looming. You can stream Brazil vs. Costa Rica at 8 a.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free).

