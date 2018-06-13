World Cup kits 2018: Ranking the best and worst uniforms to be showcased in Russia

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 14, as 32 national teams will take over Russia. Some of those nations have beautiful, eye-catching kits. Others, not so much. We've glossed over all 64 home and away uniforms and courageously ranked the best from the worst. Before we get to our extremely authoritative fashion opinions, it's worth noting that we're grading the home and away kit as one. Some home and away kits stand out more than others and might be enough to carry a team into a high-ranked spot on our list.

Consider this a complete guide to every World Cup kit.

32. Tunisia

Kit maker: Uhlsport



The patterns on the shoulder and the stripe down the side of the shirt doesn't do much for me here.

31. Iran

Kit maker: Adidas



This feels like an outdated template used by the kit maker. The lack of patterns and creativity by Adidas leaves much to be desired.

30. Panama

Kit maker: New Balance



Another red and white, home-away combo here that the kit makers failed to go outside the box in terms of pattern and design. It's a decent and clean look, at least, for Panama, which will be making its first World Cup appearance this summer.

29. Morocco

Kit maker: Adidas



This looks eerily similar to the Iran kit design mentioned above. Luckily for Morocco, the green shorts separate them from the other red Adidas kits. The white, away kit has an outdated Adidas template.

28. Poland

Kit maker: Nike



Another team with red and white, and another uninspiring kit. The triangular-shaped overlay is nice, but it still comes away as a pretty simple kit. At the end of the day, there's nothing wrong with that. Just don't expect to see many simple kits atop this list.

27. Denmark

Kit maker: Hummel



The Danish jersey has a unique cross belt on the front and back, which, according to the kit maker is inspired by "Danish Royal Life Guards who watch over the Nordic kingdom, always ready to fight for Denmark."

26. Serbia

Kit maker: Puma



The red home kits are the only reason why this is so low. The white away kit with the three-colored stripe down the middle that's separated by the kit number is a beauty.

25. Saudi Arabia

Kit maker: Nike



The green on this kit is a lot lighter than it gives off. Had this been a kelly green-like kit pattern, this would be a lot higher on the list. Nonetheless, it's a nice break from all the red and white kits we've seen so far.

24. Switzerland

Kit maker: Puma



You can make the argument that there's not a flag in the world as unique Switzerland's squared-shape red flag with the with cross. That's why it's such a bummer to see such a plain kit worn by the No. 6 team in the planet, according to the most recent FIFA rankings.

23. Costa Rica

Kit maker: New Balance



The royal blue shorts really make the red shirt pop. Costa Rica loses points for it's black and white away kit that channels back to the days of Italia '90.

22. Egypt

Kit maker: Adidas



Mohamed Salah and Co. will be wearing a sleek red Adidas top with black shorts. It's the black shorts that really put this set above the other red tops you'll see on this list. The away kit is rather simple. Wish they had incorporated some red into it.

21. Mexico

Kit maker: Adidas



El Tri's home jersey has a retro feel, but it's not necessarily a nod to any of the previous Mexican squads. Mexico's kit suppliers prior to striking a deal with Adidas in 2007: Nike, Atletica, Aba Sport, Garcis and Umbro. The reason why it feels retro is because this was inspired by a similar Adidas template used in the early 90s. Wish the green here wasn't so dark.

20. Sweden

Kit maker: Adidas



Outside of the classic Canarinho yellow of Brazil, there are not many other countries in the World Cup donning a yellow and blue kit. Sweden launched its Adidas uniforms prematurely during the UEFA World Cup playoffs against Italy because a ticket to Russia was never a sure thing for the Ibrahimovic-less Swedes. Now they head to Russia with one of the sweetest-looking uniforms of the bunch.

19. Australia

Kit maker: Nike



The yellow tops with the shoulder patterns look great. Wish they had gone with green shorts instead of a monochromatic look. You can probably blame FIFA for that. The dark green and highlighter yellow away kit is nice, but I wish they had kept the same yellow from the home kit into the away uniform.

18. Russia

Kit maker: Adidas



The World Cup hosts will open the tournament June 14 against Saudi Arabia with these bright red kits. Although the Russian national team has made red its permanent home jersey color since 2006 (white was the predominant color from 1992-2005), the thick white stripes on the shoulders in this year's home kit pay homage to the Soviet Union teams from the 80s. Only thing missing here to complete the full Soviet look is "CCCP" written across the chest.

17. South Korea

Kit maker: Nike



The home kit is so simple that it actually works in its favor. The flag-like pattern on the white away kit is also a nice touch.

16. Senegal

Kit maker: Puma



Nicknamed the Lions of Teranga, the Senegalese national team will stroll into Russia in style this summer. Both kits feature a huge overlay pattern of a lion. I kind of wish they rolled with the away kits for most matches because the lion looks so cool in a non-white top.

15. Iceland

Kit maker: Errea



The first-timers will debut wearing a blue top with red trimming on the sleeves.The away kit featured a predominantly white top with the same blue and red trimming on the shoulders. Bonus points for featuring a third kit in red.

14. Peru

Kit maker: Umbro



Peru is in the World Cup for the first time since 1982, which was near the end of Teofilo Cubillas' prime. What better way to make a triumphant comeback into the most prestigious soccer competition on the planet than these gorgeous unis from Umbro. The vintage red sash and the gold trimming on the shoulders really make this kit an instant classic.

13. Uruguay

Kit maker: Puma



Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay will head to Russia with a sleek light blue (celeste) shirt with black trimming. The front will feature a transparent print of the Sun of May, which is one of the prominent symbols of the Uruguayan flag. A classic look for one of the most traditional national teams in the world of soccer.

12. England

Kit maker: Nike



This is the second World Cup that Nike has outfitted the Three Lions. It's a classic kit that doesn't need much glitz and glamour to please. The dark red cross over the chest of the red away kit is a really solid touch by the folks at Nike. The jury is still out on the numbers under the manufacture logo on the right side of the player's chest.

11. Japan

Kit maker: Adidas



Leave it to the Japanese national team to come up with some really slick uniforms for this summer's tournament. The dark and light-blue striped pattern on the front of the shirt is a nod to the traditional samurai armor. The V-neck and small Japanese flag above the JFA crest is also a nice touch.

10. Colombia

Kit maker: Adidas



Juan Cuadrado is sporting Colombia's home jersey, which is an homage to the golden era of soccer for Los Cafeteros -- specifically the 1990 World Cup squad that featured the wonderawful bleached, curly locks of Carlos Valderrama. El Pibe would be proud of Colombia's kits.

9. Germany

Kit maker: Adidas



The defending World Cup champs will head to Russia with a familiar look with the chevron pattern across the chest. This look pays tribute to the 1990 squad that won it all against Argentina in Italy. The major difference between this year's shirt is that the chevron pattern is black and in different shades of gray as opposed to the colors of the German flag. Also notable: The gold World Cup winners badge in the center of the jersey (between the manufacture's logo and the DFB crest).

8. Portugal

Kit maker: Nike



Earlier under the England critique, I said the jury is still out on the numbers not being centered on the chest. The gold numbers are amazing in this Portugal shirt, regardless of where the kit numbers are located. It really pops out with the red. I didn't hate on Portugal's mint green away kit from Euro 2016, but these white tops are just as clean. My only gripe is that it'd be nice to see them incorporate green shorts for both kits.

7. Croatia

Kit maker: Nike



There are very few teams that have such a distinct pattern as Croatia, which is inspired by the coat of arms on its flag. They stormed into the scene in 1998 with a third-place finish in France with red and white checkerboard pattern across the entire shirt, paired with blue shorts. Here's hoping that Nike (and FIFA) allow Croatia to mix and match the home and away kits so that they can use the dark blue shorts on the red and white checkerboard home shirt.

6. Spain

Kit maker: Adidas



The 2010 winners will look stylish in this year's World Cup with this throwback tribute to the jerseys worn in 1994. Major difference in these kits is that there are no collars and the blue trimming is slightly lighter (it almost looks purple, which caused some controversy). Spain reached the quarterfinals in 1994 -- it was one of its best finishes prior to winning it all in South Africa 16 years later. It's safe to say that it's championship or bust for La Furia Roja this time around.

5. France

Kit maker: Nike



The dark blue top with the royal blue sound wave-like patterns running across the shoulder sleeves is what makes this uniform great. The red socks, which aren't pictured above, is the cherry on top of this home kit sundae. As for the away kit, the predominantly white shirt with the confetti-like blue and red horizontal patterns really make this one of the best secondary uniforms of the tournament.

4. Argentina

Kit maker: Adidas



This might be Lionel Messi's last chance at capturing that ever-elusive World Cup title, and if the Albiceleste manage to do that, they'll be doing so in style. The home jersey features three sky-blue vertical stripes paired with white sleeves. That's as clean as it gets.

3. Brazil

Kit maker: Nike



The canary yellow used by Brazil is recognized across the entire globe as one of the most iconic uniforms in soccer. It's crazy to think that there was a time where Brazil used to wear white and blue instead of yellow. Had it not been for the Maracanazo (Portuguese: Maracanaço, roughly translated as "The Maracanã Blow") in the 1950 final against Uruguay, we may have never seen the Selecao in yellow.

2. Belgium

Kit maker: Adidas



You might not be used to seeing the argyle pattern on a jersey, but this is a nod to Belgium's 1984 Euro team. That team failed to make it out of the group stage. Let's hope the same doesn't happen to Belgium this time around. They face Panama, Tunisia and England in June.

1. Nigeria

Kit maker: Nike



How could this not be No. 1 on our list? The home kit gained so much popularity that it sold out minutes after it was launched. The Super Eagles' home kit is inspired by the 1994 kit manufactured by Nike, which features a black and white wing pattern on the shoulder sleeves. The green used by Nike in 1994 was a little darker, and this year's fauxback unis actually look better with lime green. No doubt they'll be the best-dressed bunch in Russia.

