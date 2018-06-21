World Cup: Kylian Mbappe becomes France's youngest goalscorer in a major tournament

At just 19 years and 183 days old, Kylian Mbappe has already made his mark on French soccer. Mbappe scored his first World Cup goal against Peru on Thursday, making him the first teenager to score for France in either the World Cup or the European Championships. The Paris Saint-Germain phenom scored on a beautiful feed from Paul Pogba to put France up 1-0 on Peru.

What do you do when you become the youngest French goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history?



In the last World Cup, Julian Green scored a goal for Team USA against Belgium at just 19 years and 25 days. Green, a late sub in that match, made his mark, although the USMNT eventually lost 2-1.

Among other teenagers, in 2006, Lionel Messi put his first goal in against Serbia and Montenegro. Born June 24, 1987, Messi was 18 years and 357 days when he scored his first for Argentina in a cameo appearance in a 6-0 win. He looked like this.

In 1930, Manuel Rosas of Mexico scored. That was the inaugural World Cup, and he was the youngest player to score in it.

Then, of course, there's the legend himself. Pele was only 17 years and 249 days old when scored his first goal for Brazil in 1958. He would go on to score six goals in that Cup, leading Brazil to a World Cup win -- its first ever. France last won the World Cup in 1998. Mbappe wasn't even born yet. He'd love to have the same result as Pele himself, but France has a long road to get there.

