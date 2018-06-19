World Cup: Neymar picks up injury during Brazil's training ahead of Costa Rica match

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

Neymar left Brazil training early on Tuesday after stretching for a ball and complaining about pain in his right ankle, according to Globo. Citing the Brazil press office, Neymar wasn't scheduled to fully participate in training after being fouled 10 times in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland over the weekend.

With Brazil's next World Cup group stage match on Friday against Costa Rica, Neymar is expected to participate on Wednesday, according to the Brazilian federation. Team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, said he will have physical therapy on Tuesday and Wednesday and then also train on Wednesday afternoon.

It's nothing super concerning, especially after hearing he is supposed to participate on Wednesday. But after his foot injury that kept him out for the second half of the European club season with Paris Saint-Germain, it's natural for fans to be concerned. He's the team's best player, and if Brazil plans to do anything in this tournament, Neymar is going to have to play a key role.

Whether this limits his participation against Costa Rica remains to be seen.