World Cup odds 2018: Predictions, picks, countries to fade from proven computer model﻿

Only 16 teams remain in the 2018 World Cup in Russia with the knockout round set to begin on Saturday. After the pre-tournament favorite, Germany, was ousted in the group stage, Brazil is now favored at 3-1 in the latest 2018 World Cup odds. The Brazilians are followed closely by Spain at 4-1, Belgium at 13-2 and France at 8-1. Before you make your selections on which country will win the World Cup 2018, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2.5 seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.



In the group stages, Soccerbot already nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360). It also correctly predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.



Now, with sportsbooks updating their 2018 World Cup odds to win, Sumpter's model has revealed every country's exact probability of winning it all. And you can find out who they are only over at SportsLine.



One huge surprise the model is calling for at Russia 2018: Mexico, which knocked off Germany and South Korea in group play, has just a 1.35 percent chance of winning it all.



El Tri's sizzling start was slowed by a 3-0 loss to Sweden in the third game of group play. Mexico managed to advance as the second-place team out of Group F thanks to South Korea's upset of Germany, but the model isn't high on Mexico's chances going forward.



That's because Mexico has a brutal path forward in the 2018 World Cup knockout stage that begins with a matchup against Brazil in the Round of 16, and then a likely fixture against Belgium should it advance to the next round. There are far better long shots to target than the 30-1 odds Mexico is getting.



The model also says one of the top-tier favorites has less than a 10 percent chance of winning it all. It's also high on three teams with World Cup odds of 20-1 or longer. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.



So which team has the best chance to win the 2018 World Cup? And which massive long shots can go all the way? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see which teams have the best chance to win the 2018 World Cup, all from a European football expert whose model returned an 1,800 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds.



Brazil 3-1

Spain 4-1

Belgium 13-2

France 8-1

England 8-1

Croatia 12-1

Argentina 12-1

Uruguay 20-1

Portugal 25-1

Colombia 30-1

Mexico 30-1

Switzerland 40-1

Russia 60-1

Sweden 80-1

Denmark 80-1

Japan 250-1