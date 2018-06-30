World Cup odds 2018: Predictions, picks, lines, and countries to avoid from proven model

The 2018 World Cup knockout stage gets underway on Saturday with two thrilling matchups. France battles Lionel Messi and Argentina at 10 a.m. ET, followed by Uruguay's tilt with Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal at 2 p.m. ET. With just 16 teams remaining, the latest 2018 World Cup odds have been released. Brazil enters the Round of 16 as the favorite at 3-1, followed closely by Spain at 4-1, Belgium at 6-1 and England at 7-1. Before you make your selections on which nation hoists the trophy in Russia, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2.5 seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.



In the group stages, Soccerbot already nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360). It also correctly predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.



Now, with sportsbooks updating their 2018 World Cup odds to win, Sumpter's model has revealed every country's exact probability of winning it all.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at Russia 2018: Uruguay, which won all three group stage games, has just a 5.01 percent chance of winning it all.

Uruguay was the only team at the 2018 World Cup to win all of its group stage matches without conceding a goal. The Uruguayans were the first team to pull off that feat since Argentina in 1998, and Uruguay's attack, led by Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, may have found its form in its last group game against Russia. Suarez and Cavani both scored in Uruguay's convincing 3-0 victory over the host nation.

However, the model isn't high on Uruguay's chances going forward. That's because Uruguay has a tough path in the 2018 World Cup knockout stage that begins with a matchup against Portugal in the Round of 16 and then a fixture against the winner of Argentina and France.

Plus, Uruguay has reached the last 16 on four occasions at the World Cup since the format was changed in 1982, but the Uruguayans have only progressed beyond this stage once.

The model also says one of the top-tier favorites has less than a 10 percent chance of winning it all. It's also high on three teams with World Cup odds of 20-1 or longer.



2018 World Cup odds:



Brazil 3-1

Spain 4-1

Belgium 13-2

France 8-1

England 8-1

Croatia 12-1

Argentina 12-1

Uruguay 20-1

Portugal 25-1

Colombia 30-1

Mexico 30-1

Switzerland 40-1

Russia 60-1

Sweden 80-1

Denmark 80-1

Japan 250-1