World Cup odds 2018: Predictions, picks, lines, and nations to avoid from advanced model

The 2018 World Cup knockout stage is underway. A new World Cup champion will be crowned in Russia after defending champions Germany failed to advance past the group stage, its earliest exit since 1938. And on Saturday, Argentina and Portugal were eliminated. The latest 2018 World Cup odds reveal plenty of teams with a realistic chance to win it all, with Brazil (7-2), France (4-1), Spain (9-2) and Belgium (6-1) now listed as the top three favorites. England (8-1) and Croatia (10-1) are also among the top contenders. Before you make your 2018 World Cup picks on which nation will be crowned champions, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2.5 seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.



In the group stages, Soccerbot already nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360). It also correctly predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.



Now, with sportsbooks updating their 2018 World Cup odds to win, Sumpter's model has revealed every country's exact probability of winning it all. And you can find out who to target and who to fade only at SportsLine.

One huge surprise the model is calling for in the 2018 World Cup knockout stage: Croatia, which cruised to three victories to top Group D, doesn't make a serious run at the title.



Croatia's three-game winning streak in Russia 2018 is its longest string of victories ever at the World Cup. Croatia was just one of three teams to win all three games in the group stage, scoring seven goals en route to wins over Argentina, Nigeria and Iceland.



This will be Croatia's first appearance in the knockout stage of the World Cup since advancing to the semifinals in 1998. Croatia's offense has found its form in Russia thanks to prolific playmaker Luka Modric, who has already scored two goals. In fact, five of Croatia's last six shots on target have found the back of the net.



But just because Croatia cruised through the group stage doesn't mean it is poised for a deep run. It gets Denmark in the Round of 16 and is on the same side of the bracket as Spain and England -- two favorites to win it all.



The Soccerbot gives Croatia just a 7.52 percent chance of winning it all, less than the odds imply. There are far better values to target than the 10-1 odds World Cup odds Croatia is getting.

The model also says one of the top-tier favorites has less than a 10 percent chance of winning it all. It's also high on three teams with World Cup odds of 20-1 or longer. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.



So which team has the best chance to win the 2018 World Cup? And which massive long shots can go all the way? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see which teams have the best chance to win the 2018 World Cup, all from a European football expert whose model returned an 1,800 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds.



Brazil 7-2

France 4-1

Spain 9-2

Belgium 6-1

England 8-1

Croatia 10-1

Uruguay 20-1

Colombia 20-1

Mexico 40-1

Switzerland 40-1

Russia 60-1

Sweden 60-1

Denmark 100-1

Japan 250-1