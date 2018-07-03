World Cup odds 2018: Predictions, picks, lines, and nations to avoid from proven model

Following a thrilling Round of 16 that saw some dramatic finishes and top nations head home, the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup get underway on Friday morning at 10 a.m. ET. Brazil remains the favorite in the updated 2018 World Cup odds, going off at 11-4. But three nations, France, Belgium and England, are receiving 4-1 odds from sportsbooks entering the quarterfinals. Every team is listed at 25-1 or shorter, so the coveted World Cup trophy is very much up for grabs. Before you make your 2018 World Cup picks on which team will win it all in Russia, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2.5 seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.

The Soccerbot is destroying the World Cup Knockout Stage: on Monday it was all over Brazil and Belgium to win in regulation, and on Sunday, it correctly predicted draws for Spain-Russia (+280) and Croatia-Denmark (+225). Earlier, the model nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360) and predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.



Now, with sportsbooks updating their 2018 World Cup odds to win heading into the quarterfinals, Sumpter's model has revealed every country's exact probability of winning it all. And you can find out who to target and who to fade only at SportsLine.

One huge surprise the model is calling for in the 2018 World Cup: Belgium, one of the nations going off with 4-1 odds, has just a 13.1 percent chance of winning it all.

Belgium rolled through group play with three wins, including a victory over England. But it got a huge scare in the Round of 16 from Japan. After falling down 2-0 in the second half, Belgium rolled back with three goals in the final 30 minutes, including one in the final seconds of stoppage time from Nacer Chadli, to fend off the upset bid.

But the Belgians open quarterfinal play with a matchup against a powerful Brazil squad that looked impressive in a win over Mexico in the Round of 16. A likely semifinal matchup with France would await if Belgium can survive that.

Despite Belgium's success thus far, the model doesn't like their value to win it all. Belgium's 4-1 odds imply a 20 percent chance of winning it all, so there are far better values among the seven other remaining teams.

The model also has identified a big long shot that has more than double the chance of winning it all than the odds imply. Anybody who backs this underdog could cash in huge.

So which team has the best chance to win the 2018 World Cup? And which long shots can go all the way? Check out the updated odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see which teams have the best chance to win the 2018 World Cup, all from a European football expert whose model returned an 1,800 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds.



Brazil 11-4

France 4-1

Belgium 4-1

England 4-1

Croatia 13-2

Uruguay 14-1

Russia 18-1

Sweden 25-1