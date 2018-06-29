World Cup odds 2018: Predictions, picks, lines, countries to fade from proven computer model

After a thrilling group round loaded with shocking upsets, the 2018 World Cup in Russia moves on to the knockout stage with 16 teams still standing. The latest 2018 World Cup odds have seen a major shakeup after the pre-tournament favorite, Germany, failed to advance. Seven squads are going off with 12-1 World Cup odds or lower to win it all, with Brazil (3-1), Spain (4-1) and Belgium (13-2) now listed as the top three favorites. England (8-1), Croatia (12-1) and Argentina (12-1) are among other contenders Vegas is giving strong odds. The Round of 16 gets underway on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2.5 seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.



In the group stages, Soccerbot already nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360). It also correctly predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.



Now, with sportsbooks updating their 2018 World Cup odds to win, Sumpter's model has revealed every country's exact probability of winning it all. And you can find out who they are only over at SportsLine.



One team the model isn't high on in the 2018 World Cup knockout stage: Argentina, which only collected four points in Group D play and needed a dramatic victory over Nigeria to advance.



International star Lionel Messi and Argentina opened the 2018 World Cup with a disappointing 1-1 tie to Iceland and then got blanked 3-0 by Croatia, leaving their status in serious doubt heading into the final day of Group D play.



Messi struck early against Nigeria, but it took a dramatic goal by defenseman Marcos Rojo in the 87th minute to take that matchup 2-1. That result, combined with Croatia's win over Iceland, saved Argentina from an embarrassing early World Cup exit.



But just because Argentina survived the group stage doesn't mean it is poised for a deep run. It gets France in the Round of 16 and is on the same side of the bracket as Brazil and Belgium -- two favorites to win it all.

The Soccerbot gives Argentina just a 6.45 percent chance of winning it all, less than the odds imply. There are far better values to target than the 12-1 odds Argentina is getting.



The model also says one of the top-tier favorites has less than a 10 percent chance of winning it all. It's also high on three teams with World Cup odds of 20-1 or longer. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.



So which team has the best chance to win the 2018 World Cup? And which massive long shots can go all the way? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see which teams have the best chance to win the 2018 World Cup, all from a European football expert whose model returned an 1,800 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds.



Brazil 3-1

Spain 4-1

Belgium 13-2

France 8-1

England 8-1

Croatia 12-1

Argentina 12-1

Uruguay 20-1

Portugal 25-1

Colombia 30-1

Mexico 30-1

Switzerland 40-1

Russia 60-1

Sweden 80-1

Denmark 80-1

Japan 250-1