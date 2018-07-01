World Cup odds 2018: Predictions, picks, lines, nations to avoid from proven computer model

After a thrilling group stage filled with both surprising upsets and dominant performances, the knockout stage has already featured plenty of drama, including host Russia stunning Spain on penalty kicks. The latest 2018 World Cup odds with 12 teams remaining reveal Brazil as the favorite to hoist the trophy this summer in Russia at 3-1. France (7-2) and Croatia (5-1) round out the top three teams with the best 2018 World Cup odds to win it all. Before you make your 2018 World Cup picks on which nation will be crowned champions this summer in Russia, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2.5 seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.



In the group stages, Soccerbot already nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360). It also correctly predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.



One huge surprise the model is calling for in the 2018 World Cup knockout stage: Colombia, which won its final two group stage games to top Group H with six points, goes home early.

Colombia opened its 2018 World Cup campaign with a stunning loss to Japan. It was the first time a South American side lost to an Asian nation at the World Cup.



However, Colombia regrouped and proceeded to win its final two games in group play. But just because Colombia finished the group stage strong doesn't mean it's poised for a deep run.



Colombia could be without star player James Rodriguez for its Round of 16 clash against England. The 2014 Golden Boot winner only lasted 30 minutes against Senegal before being substituted due to a leg injury.



The Soccerbot gives Colombia just a 3.7 percent chance of winning it all, far less than the odds imply.

Brazil 3-1

France 7-2

Croatia 5-1

Belgium 6-1

England 6-1

Uruguay 14-1

Colombia 18-1

Russia 20-1

Mexico 30-1

Switzerland 30-1

Sweden 50-1

Japan 250-1