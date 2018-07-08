World Cup odds 2018: Surprising picks, predictions from model that's dominated knockout stage

Four teams remain in the 2018 World Cup after a thrilling quarterfinal. The semifinals are now locked in, with France and Belgium set to meet on Tuesday and Croatia and England primed for a Wednesday fixture. France is the favorite in the newest 2018 World Cup odds at 2-1, followed closely by Belgium at 11-4, England at 5-2 and Croatia at 4-1. Before you make your 2018 World Cup picks in a tournament as tight as this year's, you'll want to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2.5 seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.



The Soccerbot has been dialed-in during the World Cup knockout stage. It correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups.



Earlier, the model nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360) and predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.



Now, with sportsbooks updating their 2018 World Cup odds heading into the semifinals, Sumpter's model has revealed every country's exact probability of winning it all. And you can find out who to target and who to fade only at SportsLine.



One team the model is high on: Belgium, which is going off at 11-4 World Cup odds. Belgium has a 28.6 percent chance of winning it all, according to the model, which is higher than the odds imply.



The Belgians enter the semifinals a perfect 5-0 in the 2018 World Cup. They got a scare against Japan in the Round of 16, but held off powerhouse Brazil 2-1 in the quarterfinals to advance.



And though they've never finished better than fourth in the World Cup, they're primed to make a serious run this year thanks to players like midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who drives a powerful offensive attack. After knocking off Brazil, this is a team that won't be intimidated, so back Belgium with confidence, even in a tough matchup against 2018 World Cup favorite France in the semifinals.



The model has also identified a heavy favorite that you need to avoid like the plague. Backing this team could lead to a disastrous ending to your 2018 World Cup picks.



So which team wins the 2018 World Cup? And which long shots can go all the way? Check out the latest 2018 World Cup odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see which teams have the best chance to win the 2018 World Cup, all from a European football expert whose model returned an 1,800 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds.



