World Cup odds and predictions 2018: Advanced computer model picks every group winner
David Sumpter's advanced model picks which countries will advance past the group stage
A dozen teams have officially been eliminated from the 2018 World Cup and drama will continue to unfold in Russia. Whether it be Toni Kroos' stoppage-time winner over Sweden or Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning hat-trick against Spain, the 2018 World Cup has definitely lived up to the hype. With the final four groups yet to be decided, bettors can still place wagers on the winner of each of the remaining groups at the 2018 World Cup. For example, England is a -150 favorite to win Group G, meaning it would take a $150 bet on England to win their group to return $100.
Before you make your picks on which teams top their respective groups at the 2018 World Cup, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.
Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.
The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2½ seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.
Now, Sumpter, the European football guru, is sharing his best bets to win each group at Russia 2018 over at SportsLine.
We can tell you Sumpter is eyeing Brazil to advance out of Group E despite failing to secure three points in its opening match against Switzerland. The Brazilians were held to a 1-1 draw after being up 1-0 thanks to Philippe Coutinho's stunning goal.
Sumpter isn't panicking despite Brazil only securing a point in its first game. Brazil shut out Costa Rica in game No. 2 and is unbeaten in its last 14 World Cup group games, winning 11 and drawing three. And the Brazilians have finished on top of their group in every World Cup appearance since 1982. Look for the Brazilians to secure the top spot in Group E despite drawing their opening match.
Sumpter also loves England to top Group G. Sportsbooks now list England at -150 odds to win Group G over Belgium (+115).
England needed a late goal from Harry Kane to secure a victory over Tunisia in its opening match. The Three Lions then went on to defeat Panama by a final score of 6-1 in its second match, thanks to a hat-trick by Kane. It's only the third time since 1950 that England has won its first two matches at the World Cup.
Now, England meets Belgium in a match that will determine who tops Group G. Both teams have already secured their spot in the Round of 16 and enter this match with the exact same stats.
Sumpter also is eyeing three teams with World Cup outright odds of 20-1 or longer to win their groups. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.
So who wins each group at the 2018 World Cup? And which massive long shots have the best chance to shock the world and advance to the Round of 16? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see who David Sumpter is picking to win each group at the 2018 World Cup, all from a European soccer expert who created a model that's returned an 1800 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.
Group A
Russia -160
Uruguay +135
Group B
Spain -160
Portugal +150
Iran +2500
Group C
France -500
Denmark +350
Group D
Croatia -20000
Nigeria +3300
Group E
Brazil -300
Switzerland +275
Serbia +1400
Group F
Mexico -275
Germany +350
Sweden +500
Group G
England -150
Belgium +115
Group H
Japan +135
Colombia +185
Senegal +225
