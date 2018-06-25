World Cup odds and predictions 2018: Advanced computer model picks which country wins every group﻿

Six teams have already secured their spots in the 2018 World Cup knockout stage entering the last round of group games. Portugal, Germany, Spain and Brazil are several teams that need positive results in their final group stage matches to advance to the round of 16. In what has been an unpredictable World Cup thus far, anything is possible. Fans can still experience the excitement by betting on the winner of all eight groups - it's not too late. For instance, Brazil is a -300 favorite to win Group E, meaning it would take a $300 bet on the Brazilians to win their group to return $100.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2½ seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.



We can tell you Sumpter is eyeing Brazil to advance out of Group E despite failing to secure three points in its opening match against Switzerland. The Brazilians were held to a 1-1 draw after being up 1-0 thanks to Philippe Coutinho's stunning goal.



Sumpter isn't panicking despite Brazil only securing a point in its first game. Brazil shut out Costa Rica in game No. 2 and is unbeaten in its last 14 World Cup group games, winning 11 and drawing three. And the Brazilians have finished on top of their group in every World Cup appearance since 1982. Look for the Brazilians to secure the top spot in Group E despite drawing their opening match.

Sumpter also loves France to top Group C. Sportsbooks now list France at -500 World Cup odds to win Group C over Denmark.



France and Denmark battle on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET with Group C supremacy on the line. France just needs a draw to top the group, while Denmark needs the full three points.



France enters Tuesday's match having won both games at the 2018 World Cup by one goal. Les Bleus defeated Australia 2-1 in its opening match and then secured a 1-0 victory over Peru thanks to Kylian Mbappe's first-half goal. Mbappe became France's youngest goalscorer at a major tournament at just 19 years and 183 days old. And France enters Tuesday's match having defeated Denmark in six of its last seven meetings.

Group A

Russia -160

Uruguay +135



Group B

Spain -160

Portugal +150

Iran +2500



Group C

France -500

Denmark +350



Group D

Croatia -20000

Nigeria +3300



Group E

Brazil -300

Switzerland +275

Serbia +1400



Group F

Mexico -275

Germany +350

Sweden +500



Group G

England -150

Belgium +115



Group H

Japan +135

Colombia +185

Senegal +225