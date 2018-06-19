World Cup odds and predictions 2018: Proven computer model picks the winner of every group
David Sumpter's advanced model picks which countries will advance past the group stage
The 2018 World Cup is off to a thrilling start. We've seen Brazil, Spain and Argentina all fail to win their opening matches. Meanwhile, the defending champions, Germany, were beaten 1-0 by Mexico, putting their hopes of advancement in doubt. In fact, three of the last four defending World Cup champions have failed to advance past the Group Stage. With the Group Stage fixtures in full swing, bettors can wager on the winners of all eight 2018 World Cup groups at many major books. For example, Brazil is a -180 favorite to win Group E, meaning it would take a $180 bet on the Brazilians to win their group to return $100.
Before you make your picks on which teams top their respective groups at the 2018 World Cup, you need to see what European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say.
Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.
The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2½ seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.
Now, Sumpter, the European football guru, is sharing his best bets to win each group over at SportsLine.
We can tell you Sumpter is eyeing Brazil to advance out of Group E despite losing defender Dani Alves to a knee injury. The 35-year-old, who has made 107 appearances for the Brazilian National Team, was injured while playing for PSG in the Coupe de France final. Brazil played to a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in its opening match.
Sumpter is also loving Argentina to win its group. Argentina is looking up at Croatia in the Group D standings after the South American powerhouse could only draw Iceland 1-1. The Argentinians controlled play, holding possession 78 percent of the time and outshooting Iceland 27-8, but Lionel Messi shockingly missed a penalty kick with 25 minutes left.
Look for Argentina to be crisper Thursday against Croatia. Argentina was among the 2018 World Cup favorites coming in, and one match does not change that. Messi, 34 years old, knows Russia 2018 is his last legitimate chance to hoist the World Cup trophy. Striker Sergio Aguero, the Manchester City star who had a beautiful goal in the opener, boosted Messi afterward, saying: "At any moment, he can define a match."
Croatia is overhyped after handling a weak Nigeria squad. In that 2-0 win, the Croats scored on a penalty kick and benefited from a Nigerian own goal. It was hardly a dominant effort. So even though sportsbooks now list Croatia (-105) as the Group D favorite, Sumpter is backing Argentina (+125).
Sumpter also is eyeing two teams with World Cup outright odds of longer than 40-1 to win their groups. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.
So who wins each group at the 2018 World Cup? And which massive long shots have the best chance to shock the world and advance to the Round of 16? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see who David Sumpter is picking to win each group at the 2018 World Cup, all from a European soccer expert who created a model that's returned an 1800 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.
Group A
Uruguay -175
Russia +150
Egypt +3300
Saudi Arabia +20000
Group B
Spain -155
Portugal +170
Iran +1200
Morocco +5000
Group C
France -325
Denmark +500
Peru +2200
Australia +6600
Group D
Croatia -105
Argentina +125
Iceland +900
Nigeria +5000
Group E
Brazil -180
Serbia +350
Switzerland +425
Costa Rica +6600
Group F
Mexico -160
Germany +300
Sweden +425
South Korea +5000
Group G
Belgium -175
England +140
Tunisia +10000
Panama +15000
Group H
Colombia +120
Poland +180
Senegal +500
Japan +700
-
Every goal from Russia in the World Cup
You can't catch every moment of World Cup action, so we're here to bring you the ones you...
-
World Cup: Complete groups, schedule
Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup group stage and knockout...
-
Russia 2018: World Cup complete schedule
The 21st installment of the FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15
-
Russia vs. Egypt preview
It's the second game for both of these teams in Group A play
-
Senegal scores WC's strangest goal
Did the World Cup official make the right call here?
-
Brazil suffers Neymar injury scare
The Brazilian superstar left practice limping, and it's a reason for Brazil fans to be con...