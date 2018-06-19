World Cup odds and predictions 2018: Proven computer model picks the winner of every group

The 2018 World Cup is off to a thrilling start. We've seen Brazil, Spain and Argentina all fail to win their opening matches. Meanwhile, the defending champions, Germany, were beaten 1-0 by Mexico, putting their hopes of advancement in doubt. In fact, three of the last four defending World Cup champions have failed to advance past the Group Stage. With the Group Stage fixtures in full swing, bettors can wager on the winners of all eight 2018 World Cup groups at many major books. For example, Brazil is a -180 favorite to win Group E, meaning it would take a $180 bet on the Brazilians to win their group to return $100.



Before you make your picks on which teams top their respective groups at the 2018 World Cup, you need to see what European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2½ seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.



Now, Sumpter, the European football guru, is sharing his best bets to win each group over at SportsLine.



We can tell you Sumpter is eyeing Brazil to advance out of Group E despite losing defender Dani Alves to a knee injury. The 35-year-old, who has made 107 appearances for the Brazilian National Team, was injured while playing for PSG in the Coupe de France final. Brazil played to a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in its opening match.

Sumpter is also loving Argentina to win its group. Argentina is looking up at Croatia in the Group D standings after the South American powerhouse could only draw Iceland 1-1. The Argentinians controlled play, holding possession 78 percent of the time and outshooting Iceland 27-8, but Lionel Messi shockingly missed a penalty kick with 25 minutes left.

Look for Argentina to be crisper Thursday against Croatia. Argentina was among the 2018 World Cup favorites coming in, and one match does not change that. Messi, 34 years old, knows Russia 2018 is his last legitimate chance to hoist the World Cup trophy. Striker Sergio Aguero, the Manchester City star who had a beautiful goal in the opener, boosted Messi afterward, saying: "At any moment, he can define a match."



Croatia is overhyped after handling a weak Nigeria squad. In that 2-0 win, the Croats scored on a penalty kick and benefited from a Nigerian own goal. It was hardly a dominant effort. So even though sportsbooks now list Croatia (-105) as the Group D favorite, Sumpter is backing Argentina (+125).

Sumpter also is eyeing two teams with World Cup outright odds of longer than 40-1 to win their groups. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

Group A

Uruguay -175

Russia +150

Egypt +3300

Saudi Arabia +20000



Group B

Spain -155

Portugal +170

Iran +1200

Morocco +5000



Group C

France -325

Denmark +500

Peru +2200

Australia +6600



Group D

Croatia -105

Argentina +125

Iceland +900

Nigeria +5000



Group E

Brazil -180

Serbia +350

Switzerland +425

Costa Rica +6600



Group F

Mexico -160

Germany +300

Sweden +425

South Korea +5000



Group G

Belgium -175

England +140

Tunisia +10000

Panama +15000



Group H

Colombia +120

Poland +180

Senegal +500

Japan +700