World Cup odds, lines: France the favorite to win it all after Belgium eliminates Brazil
Belgium slots in right behind France, while England is the favorite on the right side of the bracket
Friday's World Cup quarterfinal action in Russia saw the tournament favorite get bounced from the competition when Belgium held on to beat Brazil 2-1. Prior to that match, France dispatched Uruguay to secure its own spot in the semifinals. Now, the neighboring European countries will square off with a spot in the final on the line.
Predictably, those two teams are also the new favorites to win the World Cup with the other two quarterfinal matches yet to be played.
Updated odds to win World Cup
From Westgate SuperBook:
- France: 2/1
- Belgium: 9/4
- England: 7/2
- Croatia: 11/2
- Russia: 18/1
- Sweden: 20/1
Both England (-250) and Croatia (-170) are heavy favorites to advance in their quarterfinal matchups, per Bovada, so it's not surprising to see those teams relatively close to the two that have already booked a ticket to the semifinals.
World Cup lines, picks
All game lines from Bovada:
England vs. Sweden (90 minutes plus injury)
- Sweden +395
- England -115
- Draw +225
Croatia vs. Russia (90 minutes plus injury)
- Russia +290
- Croatia +120
- Draw +205
France vs. Belgium (90 minutes plus injury)
- France +135
- Belgium +195
- Draw +195
