World Cup odds, lines: France the favorite to win it all after Belgium eliminates Brazil

Friday's World Cup quarterfinal action in Russia saw the tournament favorite get bounced from the competition when Belgium held on to beat Brazil 2-1. Prior to that match, France dispatched Uruguay to secure its own spot in the semifinals. Now, the neighboring European countries will square off with a spot in the final on the line.

Predictably, those two teams are also the new favorites to win the World Cup with the other two quarterfinal matches yet to be played.

Updated odds to win World Cup

From Westgate SuperBook:

France: 2/1



Belgium: 9/4

England: 7/2

Croatia: 11/2

Russia: 18/1

Sweden: 20/1

Both England (-250) and Croatia (-170) are heavy favorites to advance in their quarterfinal matchups, per Bovada, so it's not surprising to see those teams relatively close to the two that have already booked a ticket to the semifinals.

World Cup lines, picks

All game lines from Bovada:

England vs. Sweden (90 minutes plus injury)

Sweden +395

England -115

Draw +225

Croatia vs. Russia (90 minutes plus injury)

Russia +290

Croatia +120

Draw +205

France vs. Belgium (90 minutes plus injury)