World Cup odds, lines: France the favorite to win it all, England favored to beat Croatia

With the 2018 World Cup semifinal matchups set, the latest odds have been released. With France facing Belgium in one semifinal on Tuesday and England battling Croatia in the other on Wednesday, each team is now just a victory away from the biggest match in the sport and a loss away from heartbreak.

France, the only real cup favorite still remaining, heads the odds of the remaining four teams while darkhorse Croatia has to lowest odds to win. Here are the latest odds from Westgate:

Odds to win World Cup

France: 2/1 (opening odds were 10/1)

Belgium: 5/2 (opening odds were 15/1)

England: 11/4 (opening odds were 25/1)

Croatia: 4/1 (opening odds were 60/1)

As you can see from the opening odds, there's quite the opportunity ahead of those who had the courage to bet on Croatia to win the cup. From 60/1 to 4/1, you've got to love their chances now.

Not many expected England or Belgium to get to this point either. Both were viewed as teams with tons of potential but maybe not enough experience, especially at manager, to make noise in the cup, but both have proven doubters wrong and has seen their odds greatly increase while producing some convincing performances along the way.

France, as expected, is the favorite, but I'd take the field if I could with Les Bleus really not being all that convincing in the knockout stage, beating a poor Argentina team and then facing Uruguay without Edinson Cavani.

All in all, with what we've seen at this cup, it wouldn't be a surprise to see any of these remaining teams lift the trophy. And if you put some money on them at the start of the tournament, you are looking pretty smart right now.

Here are the game odds in each semifinal match, per SportsLine:

France vs. Belgium lines

For 90 minutes plus injury time:

France: +150



+150 Belgium: +200



+200 Draw: +215



To advance to World cup final:

France: -130



-130 Belgium: +110



England vs. Croatia lines

For 90 minutes plus injury time:

England: +135



+135 Croatia: +230



+230 Draw: +220



To advance to World cup final:

England: -165



-165 Croatia: +135



