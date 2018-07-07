World Cup odds, lines: France the favorite to win it all, England favored to beat Croatia
The semifinal odds from Westgate have France as the most likely winner
With the 2018 World Cup semifinal matchups set, the latest odds have been released. With France facing Belgium in one semifinal on Tuesday and England battling Croatia in the other on Wednesday, each team is now just a victory away from the biggest match in the sport and a loss away from heartbreak.
France, the only real cup favorite still remaining, heads the odds of the remaining four teams while darkhorse Croatia has to lowest odds to win. Here are the latest odds from Westgate:
Odds to win World Cup
France: 2/1 (opening odds were 10/1)
Belgium: 5/2 (opening odds were 15/1)
England: 11/4 (opening odds were 25/1)
Croatia: 4/1 (opening odds were 60/1)
As you can see from the opening odds, there's quite the opportunity ahead of those who had the courage to bet on Croatia to win the cup. From 60/1 to 4/1, you've got to love their chances now.
Not many expected England or Belgium to get to this point either. Both were viewed as teams with tons of potential but maybe not enough experience, especially at manager, to make noise in the cup, but both have proven doubters wrong and has seen their odds greatly increase while producing some convincing performances along the way.
France, as expected, is the favorite, but I'd take the field if I could with Les Bleus really not being all that convincing in the knockout stage, beating a poor Argentina team and then facing Uruguay without Edinson Cavani.
All in all, with what we've seen at this cup, it wouldn't be a surprise to see any of these remaining teams lift the trophy. And if you put some money on them at the start of the tournament, you are looking pretty smart right now.
Here are the game odds in each semifinal match, per SportsLine:
France vs. Belgium lines
For 90 minutes plus injury time:
- France: +150
- Belgium: +200
- Draw: +215
To advance to World cup final:
- France: -130
- Belgium: +110
England vs. Croatia lines
For 90 minutes plus injury time:
- England: +135
- Croatia: +230
- Draw: +220
To advance to World cup final:
- England: -165
- Croatia: +135
