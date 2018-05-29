World Cup odds, picks 2018: Lionel Messi, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo favored to win Golden Boot

The Golden Boot award is given to the World Cup's top scorer. From Ronaldo, to Miroslav Klose, and most recently James Rodriguez in 2014, the Golden Boot award has been won by some of the best players ever to play the game. Argentina's Lionel Messi is currently the Vegas favorite at 7-1 to score the most goals in Russia, followed closely by Brazil's Neymar at 10-1 and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo at 12-1.



Before you place your bet on who wins the Golden Boot award at the 2018 World Cup, you need to see what Sergio Gonzalez has to say.



Gonzalez is the managing editor for CBS Sports Soccer and correctly called Liverpool advancing to the Champions League final for the first time since 2007 after the group stage. Liverpool was able to advance to the final thanks in part to prolific goal-scorer Mohamed Salah, who had more than 40 goals in his debut campaign with the Reds. Gonzalez has his finger on the pulse of players who can score at will.



Now with the start of the FIFA World Cup 2018 just around the corner, Gonzalez has locked in his selection for the 2018 Golden Boot award winner.



We can tell you Gonzalez is fading Vegas favorite Lionel Messi, a four-time European Golden Boot winner.



Messi, who's still searching for his first major tournament title with Argentina, has scored 61 international goals, more than anyone in Argentine history.



However, history doesn't favor Messi taking home the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup. Nineteen players have been Golden Boot winners in their debut tournaments, including the two most recent holders -- James Rodríguez and Thomas Müller.



Lionel Messi 7-1

Neymar 10-1

Cristiano Ronaldo 12-1

Antoine Griezmann 12-1

Timo Werner 14-1

Harry Kane 16-1

Fernando Gabreil Jesus 16-1

Romelu Lukaku 18-1

Luis Suarez 25-1

Edinson Cavani 25-1

Diego Costa 25-1

Mohamed Salah 25-1

Thomas Muller 30-1

Robert Lewandowski 30-1

Kylian Mbappe 30-1