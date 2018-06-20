World Cup odds, predictions 2018: Proven computer model picks who wins every group

With every nation playing its second match this week, the 2018 World Cup continues to produce stunning results. Senegal, Iran, Japan, Serbia, Mexico, Sweden and Croatia all sit atop their groups or are tied for the lead. Powerhouses like Germany, Brazil and Argentina are desperate for a victory. With the 2018 World Cup Group Stage reaching a critical point, bettors can still wager on the winners of all eight groups at many major books. For example, Brazil is a -180 favorite to win Group E despite its 1-1 draw against Switzerland in the opener, meaning it would take a $180 bet on the Brazilians to win their group to return $100.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2½ seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.



We can tell you Sumpter is eyeing Brazil to advance out of Group E despite losing defender Dani Alves to a knee injury. The 35-year-old, who has made 107 appearances for the Brazilian National Team, was injured while playing for PSG in the Coupe de France final. Brazil played to a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in its opening match.

Sumpter also loves tiny Senegal to win Group H. Senegal stunned Poland 2-1 Tuesday, demoralizing the world's eighth-ranked team with its speed and capitalizing on the Poles' shoddy defense.



The result was no fluke. Sportsbooks now list Senegal as the even-money Group H favorite ahead of Japan (2-1), Colombia (5-1) and Poland (8-1). The Lions of Teranga also moved from 200-1 to 80-1 to hoist the World Cup trophy.



While Japan also pulled off a stunning opener, knocking off Colombia 2-1, the South Americans had to play one man down for 84 minutes after Carlos Sanchez's red card.



Senegal boasts European-based stars like Sadio Mane (Liverpool), who had 20 goals in the Premier League last season. He didn't make a big impact in the opener, but that is bound to change soon.



Group A

Uruguay -175

Russia +150

Egypt +3300

Saudi Arabia +20000



Group B

Spain -155

Portugal +170

Iran +1200

Morocco +5000



Group C

France -325

Denmark +500

Peru +2200

Australia +6600



Group D

Croatia -105

Argentina +125

Iceland +900

Nigeria +5000



Group E

Brazil -180

Serbia +350

Switzerland +425

Costa Rica +6600



Group F

Mexico -160

Germany +300

Sweden +425

South Korea +5000



Group G

Belgium -175

England +140

Tunisia +10000

Panama +15000



Group H

Colombia +120

Poland +180

Senegal +500

Japan +700