World Cup Power Rankings: England looking up at two other semifinalists despite win

RK TEAM

CHG ANALYSIS

9. Colombia -- With James Rodriguez, I think this team beats England. But he sits out with a calf injury, and as a result, the Cafeteros head home. Heartbreaking for this team after two straight wins. Now you have to wonder what's next. Will Jose Peckerman continue?

10. Japan -- A heroic showing against Belgium and probably deserved more. The Jan Vertonghen goal to start the comeback was something else, something out of this world. The Japanese left it all out on the field and were a classy bunch that gave their fans some great memories.

11. Argentina -- I don't quite understand how Jorge Sampaoli still has a job. Sure, there is a big buyout, but he's yet to do one thing right. This feels almost as awful as the group stage exit in 2002. A circus.

12. Mexico -- Didn't take care of Sweden in the group stage and got Brazil as a result. The squad hung tough for a bit, but it always felt like the South Americans would win. Time to welcome a new generation of players for the next World Cup, and possibly a new coach?

13. Denmark -- Unlucky against Croatia at times but didn't deserve to win. Only had a chance because of Kasper Schmeichel's penalty save. The Danes have a bright future with Christian Eriksen leading the way.

14. Switzerland -- Not good. Picked a bad time to have an off night in attack. Oh, what could have been. This team has the talent and togetherness to make a semifinal run considering the matchups, but it blew it.

15. Portugal -- Cristiano Ronaldo could get nothing going against a Uruguayan central defense that he's extremely familiar with. Somebody else had to step up and nobody really did. Sent packing as expected. So much for building on Euro 2016.