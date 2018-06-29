World Cup Power Rankings: Messi and Argentina are rising, England is slipping and Germany crashes out

RK TEAM

CHG ANALYSIS

1. Belgium -- Three matches, three wins. Scoring goals and looking sharp, but I'm worried about the competition it has played. If the Red Devils get by Japan, Brazil could be waiting, and there we will learn if this team is for real or not.

2. Brazil

+1 This team hasn't been incredibly sharp, but it is getting the job done. If the attack starts clicking, it will be the favorite to win it all. Should get past Mexico.

3. England -1 Losing to Belgium puts England on the lighter side of the bracket. Harry Kane is rested and Colombia is next. England has what it takes to make a semifinal run.

4. Uruguay +3 The Uruguay team that crushed Russia was the Uruguay team I expected to see. A team dominating inferior opponents. This team, when it gels, is almost unstoppable. The defense is key, and it has yet to concede a goal. Cristiano Ronaldo has a big challenge ahead.

5. Croatia +4 A contender. Quality at the back, fantastic in the middle and Ivan Perisic is a star in the final third. This team can get to the semifinals.

6. Spain -2 Far from convincing, but I like its chances on the lighter side of the bracket. Might be time to play with two strikers: Diego Costa and Iago Aspas.

7. France -2 Seven points but not once did this team look convincing. Sloppy, and not much of an attacking identity. Not sure it has what it takes.

8. Argentina +9 Backs against the wall and it came away with a tournament-saving win. Lionel Messi registered his first goal of the tourney and now this team has tons of confidence. It's a clean slate for Argentina now that the knockout stage starts. Will Cristian Pavon ever start? Ignore Jorge Sampaoli.

9. Colombia +3 Los Cafeteros got the job done and topped the group despite losing the first group stage match.England is next, and if James Rodriguez is done, it's time to say adios.

10. Portugal +1 Up a spot despite the draw. It's all about potential with this team. Ronaldo can't do it by himself.

11. Mexico -3 Backing into the knockout stage after getting destroyed by Sweden. Hirving Lozano is getting roughed up, and that was a big hiccup. Forever grateful to South Korea, but now it has to show up against Brazil. Unlikely.

12. Switzerland +1 Sneaky team that had no business drawing Costa Rica. Will be annoying to face Sweden but it must take chances from distance.

13. Sweden +7 I'm not convinced. Usually struggle in attack but came to life with two goals (and one own goal) against El Tri. It can get by Switzerland, but it likely stops there.

14. Russia -4 Destroyed and exposed against Uruguay. Beating Saudi Arabia and Egypt doesn't mean this team is any good. Next up, Spain. Buena suerte.

15. Denmark

-- Solid at the back, but I'm still waiting to see what this attack is all about. Huge chance against Croatia, but it could be a long game.