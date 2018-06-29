World Cup Power Rankings: Messi and Argentina are rising, England is slipping and Germany crashes out
There were some major movers into the top half of our World Cup Power Rankings
The World Cup group stage concluded on Thursday, and that means its time to re-rank all 32 teams in our latest power rankings. You've got the top 16, all teams that are still alive in the competition, and they are followed by all the teams that departed Russia after three group stage games.
We saw Argentina finally find a bit of form, No. 1 Belgium take on No. 2 England and the wheels completely fall out from Germany with a shocking loss to South Korea, among other wild group stage moments.
Here are our complete power rankings with the group stage now complete:
World Cup Power Rankings through Thursday, June 28
|RK
|TEAM
|
|CHG
|ANALYSIS
|1.
|Belgium
|--
|Three matches, three wins. Scoring goals and looking sharp, but I'm worried about the competition it has played. If the Red Devils get by Japan, Brazil could be waiting, and there we will learn if this team is for real or not.
|2.
| Brazil
|+1
|This team hasn't been incredibly sharp, but it is getting the job done. If the attack starts clicking, it will be the favorite to win it all. Should get past Mexico.
|3.
|England
|-1
|Losing to Belgium puts England on the lighter side of the bracket. Harry Kane is rested and Colombia is next. England has what it takes to make a semifinal run.
|4.
|Uruguay
|+3
|The Uruguay team that crushed Russia was the Uruguay team I expected to see. A team dominating inferior opponents. This team, when it gels, is almost unstoppable. The defense is key, and it has yet to concede a goal. Cristiano Ronaldo has a big challenge ahead.
|5.
|Croatia
|+4
|A contender. Quality at the back, fantastic in the middle and Ivan Perisic is a star in the final third. This team can get to the semifinals.
|6.
|Spain
|-2
|Far from convincing, but I like its chances on the lighter side of the bracket. Might be time to play with two strikers: Diego Costa and Iago Aspas.
|7.
|France
|-2
|Seven points but not once did this team look convincing. Sloppy, and not much of an attacking identity. Not sure it has what it takes.
|8.
|Argentina
|+9
|Backs against the wall and it came away with a tournament-saving win. Lionel Messi registered his first goal of the tourney and now this team has tons of confidence. It's a clean slate for Argentina now that the knockout stage starts. Will Cristian Pavon ever start? Ignore Jorge Sampaoli.
|9.
|Colombia
|+3
|Los Cafeteros got the job done and topped the group despite losing the first group stage match.England is next, and if James Rodriguez is done, it's time to say adios.
|10.
|Portugal
|+1
|Up a spot despite the draw. It's all about potential with this team. Ronaldo can't do it by himself.
|11.
|Mexico
|-3
|Backing into the knockout stage after getting destroyed by Sweden. Hirving Lozano is getting roughed up, and that was a big hiccup. Forever grateful to South Korea, but now it has to show up against Brazil. Unlikely.
|12.
|Switzerland
|+1
|Sneaky team that had no business drawing Costa Rica. Will be annoying to face Sweden but it must take chances from distance.
|13.
|Sweden
|+7
|I'm not convinced. Usually struggle in attack but came to life with two goals (and one own goal) against El Tri. It can get by Switzerland, but it likely stops there.
|14.
|Russia
|-4
|Destroyed and exposed against Uruguay. Beating Saudi Arabia and Egypt doesn't mean this team is any good. Next up, Spain. Buena suerte.
|15.
| Denmark
|--
|Solid at the back, but I'm still waiting to see what this attack is all about. Huge chance against Croatia, but it could be a long game.
|16.
|Japan
|+2
|Backing into the round of 16 and have little chance of beating Belgium. Not enough creativity. Only up four because they are in the final 16.
Teams eliminated in the group stage
|RK
|TEAM
|
|CHG
|ANALYSIS
|17.
|Senegal
|-3
|Unlucky to go out on yellow cards. Was fun while it lasted and they have a bright future.
|18.
|South Korea
|+5
|Scored a huge win over Germany to end the tournament on a high note and eliminate the reigning champs. Played better than expected, but it was a tough group.
|19.
|Germany
|-13
|The worst World Cup this national team has ever experienced in modern history. A shocking effort that raises serious questions.
|20.
|Nigeria
|-4
|Had a chance to move on but was unfortunate not to get a draw against Argentina to move on. Showed up in one match, didn't in the other two.
|21.
|Poland
|--
|Congrats on the win. It came 180 minutes too late. Great in qualifying, horrible at the World Cup.
|22.
|Peru
|+2
|Got a win against Australia to earn a memorable moment before headed home. This team played well, but the finishing was off. Decent showing.
|23.
|Serbia
|-4
|Cooled off after winning the opener. Discouraging performance. Had the chances and couldn't put them away.
|24.
|Iceland
|-2
|The underdog couldn't do it. The Euro 2016 run wasn't a fluke, but it just came across a tough group that it couldn't handle.
|25.
|Costa Rica
|--
|Ended the tourney on a draw, but far away from its expectations when before the start of the tourney. Could be the end of an era with many important players towards the end of their careers.
|26.
|Iran
|--
|Unlucky to not beat Portugal. It was always going to be hard to get out of the group stage. It had a chance, but it failed to capitalize on it. Oh, what could have been.
|27.
|Morocco
|+1
|I really like how this team played. Effort and heart, but Morocco wasted so many chances that it makes me sick to think about it.
|28.
|Australia
|-1
|Not nearly enough quality to contend. Very predictable in attack. Can't just score on penalty kicks.
|29.
|Saudi Arabia
|+2
|Picked up a win over Egypt to end on a positive note. Well done.
|30.
|Tunisia
|--
|Ended with a win over Panama for its second-ever World Cup victory. That's something at least.
|31.
|Egypt
|-2
|Mohamed Salah and 10 more. Never really stood a chance. I never got the pre-tournament hype for this team.
|32.
|Panama
|--
|Three matches, three losses. As expected, but it was fun at least. Panama celebrated goals like it just won the final, and that shows you just what its first trip to the cup meant to this small nation.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Uruguay vs. Portugal World Cup preview
It's the on-fire Ronaldo against a team that hasn't conceded a goal
-
Argentina vs. France World Cup preview
The round of 16 kicks off with this massive clash between playmakers Lionel Messi and Paul...
-
World Cup: France vs. Argentina picks
European soccer expert picks Saturday's 2018 World Cup game
-
CBS Sports' World Cup bracket picks
Our experts predict every knockout stage match in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
-
Ranking every round of 16 match
Not all eight matches in the World Cup round of 16 were created equally
-
World Cup bracket breakdown
There were a few surprises, but the European teams dominating the group stage isn't one of...