World Cup predictions, bracket: Russia 2018 semifinal picks, upsets by CBS Sports experts

The 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal round is behind us, which means only four nations in the world of soccer remain in Russia with one common goal of hoisting that beautiful golden trophy depicting two humans holding together a globe. On Sunday, a new champions will be crowned, as four European teams (Croatia, England, France and Belgium) remain.

The latest odds and betting lines have France as the favorite to win it all and England a favorite to advance to the final.

Here's a look at the bracket with four games remaining:

Illustration by Igor Mello

As we all know, the tournament never plays out the way we see it on paper. There are always surprises. Just ask Brazil. The five-time winners were knocked out in a thrilling match against Belgium in the quarterfinals.

With Brazil out of the picture, that means the only former champs remaining are France and England. That means we could be in for a first-time champ this year. With that said, our CBS Sports prognosticators have locked in their predictions for the semifinals below. Enjoy

2018 FIFA World Cup picks: Semifinals

France vs. Belgium

Tuesday, July 10, 2 p.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Thomas Rongen's take: Two of Europe's heavyweights meet in Saint Petersburg. France is looking to reach its third final in six attempts, and do so on the back of victories over Argentina and Uruguay. Belgium has reached the last four for just the second time in team history but the Red Devils currently boast a 100 percent record during their time in Russia. Both teams will feel suitably prepared for a game of this importance having eliminated South America's three biggest nations. Belgium is ranked higher in the world rankings and France is winless in its last three outings against Belgium. Prediction: Belgium 2, France 1.

Nick Kostos' take: France might be the betting favorite, but Belgium is the better side -- thanks to Romelu Lukaku. He will be the difference as Belgium's golden generation advances to its first-ever World Cup final. Prediction: Belgium 2, France 1.

Roger Gonzalez's take: The Red Devils are on a roll, but I believe more in what France has at the back than Belgium. Both teams are so talented and I could see either advance, but Didier Deschamps and company get the job done. Prediction: France 3, Belgium 2 (after extra time).

Igor Mello's take: Consider me a believer of the Red Devils after a clinical performance by Roberto Martinez's men against Brazil in the quarterfinals. Martinez is playing with three center backs and has used Nacer Chadli, Yannick Carrasco and Thomas Meunier as wing-backs and it's somehow worked out. If he can get Kevin De Bruyne to play the way he did against Brazil, I think Belgium is the favorite to win this entire thing. Prediction: Belgium 2, France 2 (Belgium advances in penalties).

Tom Fornelli's take: It's essentially a toss-up here, but in the end I just trust France's ability to defend better than Belgium's right now. Prediction: France 2, Belgium 1.

Sean Wagner-McGough's take: Before the tournament, I picked Belgium to beat France in the semifinals, so there's no reason for me to switch the pick now. I think France is the more talented team, but we've seen over and over again just how dangerous Belgium is on the counter-attack.

alternate angle of that Belgium counterattack pic.twitter.com/jyBKxBZI4k — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) July 2, 2018

Look for Belgium to defend strong, look for France to be less than clinical in front of the goal, and then look for Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, and Romelu Lukaku to exploit France on the counter. Belgium wins a back-and-forth affair, but only just barely. Soccer is a cruel game. The best team doesn't always win. And this Belgium team is good enough to hang with the superior France and then capitalize on their chances. Belgium wins a thriller. Prediction: Belgium 3, France 2.

England vs. Croatia

Wednesday, July 11, 2 p.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Thomas Rongen's take: England put in a controlled performance to see off Sweden and is now fancied to prove too strong for Croatia. To control the game, but also withstand the physical test was a real sign of resilience for a young team, which I think are really maturing in front of our eyes. The Three Lions have now netted five times through headers, most by far in this tournament. Croatia was impressive during the group stage, but has since looked jittery in open play before beating Denmark and Russia on penalties in the knockout rounds. Prediction: England 2, Croatia 1.

Nick Kostos' take: Luka Modric will continue his run as the best player in the tournament and score the winner to send Croatia to its first-ever World Cup final. Prediction: Croatia 2, England 1.

Roger Gonzalez's take: It's destiny for England. Younger fans of the sport have never seen the Three Lions win anything, but a young squad under the guidance of Gareth Southgate continues to quietly get the job done. Southgate's squad does it again here, with another set piece goal. Prediction: England 2, Croatia 1.

Igor Mello's take: I'm predicting a third consecutive knockout game that pushes 120 minutes for Croatia. Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, Mario Mandzukic and company are too fatigued to keep up with England and the another defender on Gareth Southgate's squad comes through with a game-winning header in extra time. It certainly feels like "it's coming home." Prediction: England 1, Croatia 0 (after extra time).

Tom Fornelli's take: I think too many people are overlooking Croatia in this matchup, but I'm going with England just because Croatia has to be tired after playing 240 minutes in the last week. Prediction: England 2, Croatia 0.

Sean Wagner-McGough's take: After picking Belgium to upset France, I'm taking Croatia to upset England. Luka Modric, Croatia's chief playmaker, should have his way with England's midfield. The concern for Croatia is defending set-pieces (considering just how dangerous England is in that area of the game) and not letting Harry Kane find openings (Kane will likely win the Golden Boot). Maybe it's just the Arsenal fan in me picking against the Tottenham trophy-less players (like Kane), but I think England's attack goes dry at the worst possible time and Croatia squeaks by with only one goal. I maintain that whichever teams wins this game will likely get blown out against either Belgium or France. Prediction: Croatia 1, England 0.