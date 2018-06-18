World Cup: Saudi Arabia team safe after airplane scare involving an engine failure in Russia
The team posted a release on Monday assuring everyone on board landed safely before Wednesday's game
The Saudi Arabia national tam suffered a scare on its flight to Rostov-on-Don for its second match of the World Cup against Uruguay. Due to what the team called in a statement a "technical failure in one of the airplane engines," the team's flight reportedly caught on fire in midair. In a statement, the team assured soccer fans that it was safe, although it was almost assuredly a little shaken.
The team has released several short statements on the incident:
"According to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, all the Saudi national team players have arrived safely in Rostov-on-Don this afternoon to play against Uruguay, and currently are staying in their residence, and that the fire was merely an accident," one of the statements said.
Per the team, the plane was provided by the International Air Transport Association, which organizes transportation for teams in the Cup. The team also released photographic evidence that its players are, in fact, safe as they de-boarded from their plane in Rostov-on-Don.
Saudi Arabia, which lost its first match against Russia 5-0 in the World Cup's opening match, will square against Uruguay on Wednesday. Uruguay played to a 1-0 win over Egypt in its opening match, drawing itself to a 3-3 points tie with Russia in Group A.
